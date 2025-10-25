Who’s fighting on the UFC card tonight, October 25, 2025? – Full UFC 321 main and prelim card lineup, fighter records, and key highlights

UFC 321 is just around the corner. The pay-per-view event features 13 fights across eight weight classes with the undisputed heavyweight title fight in the headlining slot. This article sheds light on the bout line-up for UFC 321 and provides brief introductions to the competing fighters.

UFC 321 Main card

Main event: Heavyweight - Tom Aspinall (c) vs. Ciryl Gane (Heavyweight title fight)

Co-main event: Women's Strawweight - Virna Jandiroba vs. Mackenzie Dern (Vacant women's strawweight title fight)

Bantamweight - Umar Nurmagomedov vs. Mario Bautista

Heavyweight - Alexander Volkov vs. Jailton Almeida

Light Heavyweight - Aleksandar Rakić vs. Azamat Murzakanov

Read on for a brief introduction of fighters competing at UFC 321, including their record, achievements and career highlights.

Tom Aspinall (15-3-0)

Newly crowned undisputed champion Tom Aspinall quickly rose to the top of the heavyweight division, winning the interim UFC Heavyweight Championship with a first-round knockout of Sergei Pavlovich at UFC 295 in November 2023. Known for his elite speed, striking, and fast finishes, he holds the record for the shortest average fight time in UFC history. His only UFC loss was a TKO defeat due to a knee injury.

Following former champion Jon Jones' retirement a few months ago, Aspinall was promoted to full champion. The UFC 321 bout against Ciryl Gane marks his first undisputed title defence. The Brit previously defended the interim title with a first-round knockout win over Curtis Blaydes at UFC 304 in 2024.

Ciryl Gane (13-2-0)

Ciryl Gane is a dynamic heavyweight known for his fluid movement and technical striking. He previously held the interim heavyweight title and has competed for the undisputed title twice - against Francis Ngannou and Jon Jones. While he failed to capture the title on both occasions, he rebounded from a quick submission loss to Jon Jones by securing a TKO win over Serghei Spivac and a split decision over Alexander Volkov, maintaining his elite status. However, the win against Volkov was controversial and many opined that the Russian deserved the judges' nod.

Virna Jandiroba (22-3-0)

A Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt, Virna Jandiroba, is a submission threat in the Women's Strawweight division. Her recent trajectory includes wins over established names like Marina Rodriguez, Loopy Godinez, Amanda Lemos and Yan Xiaonan. She often relies on her dominant grappling to climb the rankings and has solidified her place as the No.1-ranked contender in the division. She will attempt to realize her dream of becoming the UFC champion with a potential win over Mackenzie Dern.

Mackenzie Dern (15-5-0)

A world-class BJJ practitioner, Mackenzie Dern’s UFC career is defined by her submission finishes. Her recent run has been a mix of wins and losses, including a significant submission win over Amanda Ribas in a rematch and a unanimous decision win over Loopy Godinez, as she seeks consistency to secure a title shot.

Umar Nurmagomedov (18-1-0)

Undefeated in his MMA career until a recent decision loss against bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 311, Umar Nurmagomedov is known for his slick striking and elite grappling pedigree. His highlight wins include a quick knockout over Raoni Barcelos and dominant decisions over Nate Maness and Cory Sandhagen. He aims to quickly return to contender status and challenge Dvalishvili for the title again.

Mario Bautista (16-2-0)

Mario Bautista is on a strong run in the Bantamweight division, highlighted by a significant eight-fight win streak. His recent career includes wins over seasoned fighters like Jose Aldo, Ricky Simon and Patchy Mix, showcasing his evolution into a well-rounded fighter with a strong striking and grappling arsenal. Initially criticized for the perceived lack of entertainment value in his fighting style, Bautista has proven his abilities with consistent success against elite competitors.

Alexander Volkov (38-11-0)

Alexander Volkov, a towering Russian heavyweight veteran, continues to be a top contender, often alternating between impressive finishes and decision losses against the elite. Recent victories by TKO and submission have shown his striking power and underrated ground game, keeping him firmly in the mix at the top of the division. While the controversial defeat against Ciryl Gane snapped his four-fight win streak, Volkov could be a win or two away from the title shot.

Jailton Almeida (22-3-0)

Jailton Almeida is a submission specialist who dominated the heavyweight division with a series of quick finishes, showcasing his elite grappling. His recent career includes a loss to Curtis Blaydes, as well as dominant wins over Alexander Romanov and Serghei Spivak, cementing him as a top-ranked, dangerous contender.

Aleksandar Rakić (14-5-0)

Aleksandar Rakic is a powerful light heavyweight striker whose career has been impacted by injuries. Returning from a significant knee injury, his recent trajectory includes consecutive losses to former champions Jiri Prochazka, Jan Błachowicz and Magomed Ankalaev, following solid decision victories over Thiago Santos and Anthony Smith as he looks to reclaim his spot.

Azamat Murzakanov (15-0-0)

An undefeated Light Heavyweight with a high finishing rate, Azamat Murzakanov has made a strong impact in the UFC with his punching power and knockout ability. His perfect record includes recent wins over Brendson Ribeiro and Alonzo Menifield.

UFC 321 preliminary card and the early prelims

Preliminary card

Lightweight - Nasrat Haqparast vs. Quillan Salkilld

Middleweight - Ikram Aliskerov vs. Park Jun-yong

Lightweight - Ľudovít Klein vs. Mateusz Rębecki

Heavyweight - Valter Walker vs. Louie Sutherland

Early prelims

Featherweight - Nathaniel Wood vs. Jose Miguel Delgado (Delgago missed weight by 1 pound)

Heavyweight - Hamdy Abdelwahab vs. Chris Barnett

Catchweight (129 lb) - Azat Maksum vs. Mitch Raposo (Maksum missed weight by 3 pounds)

Women's Strawweight - Jaqueline Amorim vs. Mizuki Inoue

