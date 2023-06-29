Who’s next for Fabricio Andrade? Bantamweight king says he has a lot of options

Fabricio Andrade has had some time to let his world championship triumph sink in after accomplishing his dream earlier this year at ONE Fight Night 7,

While he came so close to being crowned the champion at ONE on Prime Video 3 last year, an unfortunate no contest ending to his first fight with John Lineker slightly derailed the former’s quest to glory.

Still, maintaining his focus and discipline, ‘Wonder Boy’ came into his rematch with Lineker even more focused than ever.

Despite dominating their previous meeting, the 25-year-old came into the fight with a point to prove. Yet again, he did exactly that, forcing a stoppage between the fourth and fifth rounds.

As the ONE bantamweight world champion, the Brazilian is now looking around at options for his return to the stage.

As well as several bantamweight contenders waiting in the wings for his first title defense, the kingpin has also suggested that he hopes to test his striking skills against one of the roster’s elite kickboxing or Muay Thai competitors.

Whilst in attendance for ONE Friday Fights 22, Fabricio Andrade spoke to the South China Morning Post about the options for his first fight as a world champion:

“But yeah, like I said there’s a couple of names that we’ve been talking to, so yeah, we will see what happens. I’ve got a lot of options at the moment.”

Watch the full interview below:

ONE Friday Fights 22 is available to watch on ONE Championship’s YouTube channel.

