Who is T.J. Dillashaw's strength and conditioning coach, Sam Calavitta?

T.J. Dillashaw's conditioning coach, Sam Calavitta, has been teaching and coaching for nearly 35 years. He lives in Yorba Linda, California, and is known for using science and mathematics in his strength and conditioning coaching for many athletes. This can probably be attributed to his work in the classroom as an Applied Mathematics teacher.

Also known as 'Coach Cal' by his students, Sam Calavitta has an indoor gym in Anaheim, California, known as 'Treigning Lab.' T.J. Dillashaw has been training with Calavitta for a long time and is one of his most accomplished students.

Sam Calavitta has been very beneficial to Dillashaw's UFC career and is often regarded as one of the best fitness coaches around.

According to Calavitta, Treigning Lab started as a movement to help wrestlers and fighters deal with the issues of overtraining, cutting weight, overcoming pain and suffering, and for proper recovery. Coach Calavitta's belief in science and the implementation of new technologies to train athletes has been widely appreciated. His methods have proven beneficial for several of his students, including T.J. Dillashaw.

As per the official Treigning Lab website:

"Treigning Lab is the only advanced performance facility in Orange County that utilizes proven science and mathematics to ensure athletes reach their fitness goals."

Watch a video of T.J. Dillashaw training with 'Coach Cal' below:

In his Instagram posts, T.J. Dillashaw has been seen training at the garage-based gym, where the workouts are often grueling, punishing, and test the athletes to the limits.

Often, there are other UFC fighters and NFL athletes seen training with Sam Calavitta, proving that 'Coach Cal' and his methods have benefitted many. Fighters such as former UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic and UFC lightweight Michael Chandler have also been clients of Sam Calavitta.

Sam Calavitta's statement after T.J. Dillashaw's failed drug test

After T.J. Dillashaw tested positive for EPO, Sam Calavitta released an official statement about the same in which he condemned Dillashaw's actions.

The following was taken from Treigning Lab's official statement:

"The Treigning Lab in no way condones or encourages our family of athletes, worldwide, to partake in the perilous downward spiraling helix of synthetic performance enhancement. To do so is not only harmful to the individual but also harmful to the brothers, sisters, and other family members who are judged guilty by association."

Watch the video below to learn more about Sam Calavitta and 'Treigning Lab':

