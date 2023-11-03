Who is Sara Saffari? All about the 22-year-old fitness influencer who got $10K as gift from Dana White for graduating

Sara Saffari has suggested that she got $10,000 from UFC CEO Dana White. The 22-year-old American fitness influencer, who boasts a considerable following on social media, recalled that the amount she received was a gift from White.

Saffari indicated that she graduated from college and that White gave her $10,000 as a graduation gift. The social media influencer, who has more than 2 million followers on Instagram, recently posted a YouTube video of herself visiting the UFC PI (Performance Institute) in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA.

She was one of many notable social media influencers -- including Bradley Martyn and Bryce Hall -- who visited the UFC PI. Additionally, Saffari and the others also attended a Power Slap event. Power Slap is a professional slap-fighting organization founded in 2022 by longtime UFC head honcho Dana White.

Besides, Saffari and the others also met with Dana White and other UFC personalities during the trip to Las Vegas.

In the latest edition of the Mommy and Daddy Talk podcast hosted by fitness influencers Sara Saffari and Bradley Martyn, the duo harked back to their respective gambling experiences. Martyn asserted that he lost $10,000 during their recent Vegas trip.

Meanwhile, Saffari revealed that Dana White gifted her $10,000 during the trip. Saffari, who trains at Martyn's gym, shed light on the gambling experience and explained:

"Yeah, 10,000 dollars from Dana [White]. He gave me 10,000 dollars for my graduation gift, for graduating with my Masters. That's 10,000 dollars..."

Watch Saffari and Martyn address their gambling experiences below (1:28):

Sara Saffari's friend and training partner Bradley Martyn jestingly noted that he was gifted "zero dollars" by Dana White. Furthermore, Martyn jokingly opined that he hasn't graduated college and, therefore, didn't receive any such graduation gift. However, Martyn highlighted that he did graduate high school.

Watch Saffari and Martyn discuss the gift from White in the video below:

Expand Tweet

Sara Saffari likens herself to Dana White in Las Vegas

In a video posted to her official YouTube channel, Sara Saffari provided fans with a closer look at herself and other social media influencers, such as SteveWillDoIt, gambling. During a recent gambling session with Dana White in a Las Vegas casino, Saffari jokingly asked the staff to refer to her as "Dana," likening herself to White.

UFC boss Dana White has long been known for his incredible gambling skills, and he's often referred to as the 'blackjack king.' A female staff member responded to Sara Saffari and jokingly labeled her "Dana Junior." Moreover, Saffari implied that she wouldn't disclose the exact amount of her winnings but confirmed that she won several thousand dollars during her Vegas trip.

Watch Saffari compare herself to gambling savant Dana White at 15:13 in the video below: