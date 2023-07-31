When Joe Rogan explained how Dana White's crazy gambling led to the UFC banning a hotel 

Joe Rogan is often a source of insight when it comes to the UFC and MMA as a whole. The promotion's most renowned color commentator has been described as a mixed martial arts historian, with a deep pool of knowledge regarding the sport. He often references obscure facts when engaged in a discussion about MMA.

But the time he has spent as part of the sport has enabled him to not only accrue a significant amount of knowledge on MMA, but also gain information on his contemporaries. This includes non-fighters like Dana White, with whom the comedian is good friends.

In episode #1824 of his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, he detailed the high-level gambling skills that UFC president Dana White possesses. While speaking to his guest Lex Fridman, the UFC color commentator said the following:

"He's so good they kick him out of casinos. Listen to this story. This was back when it was the Palms, it's not the Palms anymore. It's the Sans now. He won so much money. The most he's ever won on a night is $7,000,000. The most he ever lost o a night is $1,000,000. Like, he's really wealthy. So for him to feel it, to get that charge, he's gotta be betting big money. So he won so much money they told him he's banned from the casino."

Rogan and White have a close friendship, with him once claiming that his contract includes a stipulation that if White leaves the UFC, so will he, as he doesn't want to work for anyone else.

Joe Rogan's martial arts background

While Joe Rogan was never a professional fighter, he does have a well-respected background in martial arts. He holds Taekwondo black belt, as well as a black belt in two schools of Brazilian jiu-jitsu, under his good friend, Eddie Bravo in 10th Planet Jiu-Jitsu and Jean Jacques Machado in gi Brazilian jiu-jitsu.

MMA History Today @MMAHistoryToday



He had a great fascination for martial arts and its disciplines. As a teenager, Joe Rogan was a practitioner of Taekwondo.He had a great fascination for martial arts and its disciplines. pic.twitter.com/qJPIvWvrDu

Initially, Rogan intended on pursuing a career as a professional kickboxer after a brief amateur run. But, he walked back on his aspirations after recurring headaches made him fear for his health.