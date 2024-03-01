Who is Sean O'Malley married to? Exploring 'Sugar's' relationship status, dating history, and more about personal life

Sean O'Malley's relationship with Danya Gonzalez has drawn significant attention in recent years. This is, in large part, due to O'Malley's revelation that he enjoys an open relationship with Gonzalez, to whom he is actually married, and shares has a daughter, born in 2020.

Curiously, despite defining his relationship with Gonzalez as an open relationship, O'Malley has clarified that he is the only one who is allowed to have sexual relationships with other partners outside of his marriage.

This drew tremendous criticism when it came to light, but 'Sugar' has argued that, as the financial provider of the pair, only he is entitled to such privileges. However, O'Malley has previously revealed that Gonzalez once supported him financially when he was still a rising prospect in the MMA world and making little money.

He also disclosed that upon meeting him for the first time, Gonzalez had mistaken him for a 15-year old. Now, he is in a position to gift her (and his own mother) $100,000 on Mother's Day, given that they are the two most important women in his life, with Gonzalez being the mother of his daughter.

Another interesting detail about the pair is that Gonzalez is responsible for styling 'Sugar's' colorful hair, given her work as a cosmotologist at her shop Hairapy. On occasion, O'Malley has used his hair as psychological warfare, once dyeing it in the colors of the Ecuadorian flag to taunt Marlon Vera, an Ecuadorian.

However, his attempts backfired as he lost the fight to 'Chito,' which remains his only professional defeat. O'Malley, however, maintains that the loss was nothing more than a fluke.

Sean O'Malley will face Merab Dvalishvili if he gets past Marlon Vera at UFC 299

After Ilia Topuria shocked the world by knocking Alexander Volkanovski out cold at UFC 298, Sean O'Malley focused his attention on the new featherweight king. This, however, backfired, as fans accused him of ducking Merab Dvalishvili. In response to the criticism, 'Sugar' has agreed to face the Georgian.

That is, however, if he manages to beat Marlon Vera, against whom he will defend his bantamweight title at UFC 299. Given that 'Chito' already has a win over O'Malley, the reigning 135-pound champion will be keen on not duplicating the only blemish on his record.