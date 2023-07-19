Who is Shauna Bannon? Irish prospect rated highly by Conor McGregor set for UFC debut in London

Irish mixed martial artist Shauna Bannon is set to make her UFC debut in London and was endorsed by the biggest Irish name in the game, Conor McGregor.

Bannon is 29 years old and fights out of Dublin, Ireland. She has had a very young professional career but has remained unbeaten across five fights across two promotions, Cage Legacy Fighting Championship and Invicta Fighting Championships.

An extensive 11-fight amateur career has preceded her unbeaten professional record and thus she has a wealth of experience when it comes to competition. She has had the most success as a kickboxer prior to 2019, which is when she transitioned to mixed martial arts. and has won plenty of accolades including being a seven-time WAKO champion, six-time WAKO European champ, and Sport Accord World Combat Games champ.

'Mama B' signed on with the UFC and is now set to take on Bruna Brasil in a strawweight bout at UFC Fight Night: Aspinall vs. Tybura at The O2 Arena in London, England.

Conor McGregor showed his support for the up and coming fighter by tweeting about her. His passionate and patriotism-infused tweet read:

"Super excited to be supporting Ireland’s newest UFC fighter! Shauna Bannon is FIREWORKS! Excited to see her grace the Octagon this week! We are with you all the way Shauna, when one of us go to war! [red heart] [flag of Ireland emoji]"

Check out Conor McGregor's tweet below:

Conor McGregor's tweet in support of Shauna Bannon. [via Twitter @TheNotoriousMMA]

Shauna Bannon talks about her fighting style ahead of UFC debut

Shauna Bannon is keen to get started in the UFC on a strong note.

In an interview with the UFC, she spoke about being put through all possible tests throughout her professional and amateur career. She also stated that her game was a well-rounded one with the focus not being solely on striking.

"I'm comfortable wherever the fight goes. I've spent whole fights in the clinch, I've spent fights on the ground and on the feet. It starts on the feet and I do have flashy kicks and flashy style striking. I have all that. But I am comfortable wherever the fight goes, whether it be wrestling, whether it be grappling or whether it be striking. I'm comfortable. I've trained all aspects of my game. I don't want to be just a striker. I am a mixed martial artist.”