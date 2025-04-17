"Who is he talking about?" - Fans react as Jon Jones takes savage swipe in deleted post at former rival who "didn't end up being great at all" 

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones recently shared a cryptic post on X, where he seemed to take a jab at a former rival who called him out for a fight.

The 37-year-old seemingly addressed the deleted post either to former opponent Dominick Reyes or current interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall.

'The Devastator' clashed with Jones back in February 2020 for the undisputed light-heavyweight championship. The fight ended with Jones controversially getting his hand raised as he won a unanimous decision over Reyes. However, many fight fans and analysts disputed this decision and suggested that Reyes had done enough to dethrone 'Bones'. This defeat seemed to take a toll on the 35-year-old as he went on to lose another three fights in a row.

Years later, the former light-heavyweight champion has found himself at the centre of another controversy as he is being accused of avoiding a fight with Aspinall, who has been the interim heavyweight champion since November 2023. The Englishman has called out Jones for a heavyweight showdown on several occasions, but the bout has yet to materialize.

In a now deleted post on X, Jones said:

"The guy who was known for calling out Jon Jones, and didn't end up being great at all."

Check out Jon Jones' post below (via Championship Rounds on X):

The cryptic post from 'Bones' sparked reactions from fight fans, many of whom were confused about whom the post was addressed to. One fan commented:

"Who is he talking about?"

Others commented:

"Ruining his legacy."

"Is this about Dominick Reyes?"

"Ducking Aspinall is a weird flex."

"Jones is scared of Aspinall."

Fan reactions [Screenshots courtesy: @ChamRDS on X]

Chael Sonnen reacts to Jon Jones asking for six months to prepare for Tom Aspinall

Chael Sonnen was left visibly stunned by the fact that Jon Jones has asked for six months to prepare for Tom Aspinall after the fight is booked.

Reacting to the situation on his podcast, Sonnen also questioned whether or not 'Bones' has been training after his fight with Stipe Miocic:

"Jon has the undisputed belt and that Tom has the interim belt, we all understand that these guys are going to fight. Now that we have that evidence, we have had November to December, December to January, January to February, February to March. We've got four months."

Sonnen added:

"If Jon needs six months to train for Aspinall, how much does he still need? Did he take a couple of weeks off? Did he take a whole month off? For heaven's sake, did he take the whole time off? It's been four and a half months since that fight [against Stipe Miocic], did he not train with Aspinall in mind? Did he not full well know the undisputed champion was gonna take on the interim champion? What do you mean he needs six months? Six months starting when?"

Check out Chael Sonnen's comments below:

