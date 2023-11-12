Who is Tom Aspinall's father? Emotional moment as the Brit presents new UFC belt to dad inside octagon

Tom Aspinall has just fulfilled his dream of holding championship gold in MMA's top promotion. At UFC 295, he shocked the world by knocking Sergei Pavlovich out in round one to enthrone himself as the UFC interim heavyweight champion.

Tom's dad, Andy Aspinall also marked his attendance in his son's corner. So as he received his belt from CEO Dana White, he dedicated his win to his father by handing him his new 265-pound strap. It was a heartfelt moment that punctuates the peak of Aspinall's MMA career, thus far.

Andy left his lucrative IT job and opened a Brazilian jiu-jitsu (BJJ) school in 2005 to help the then 12-year-old Tom learn MMA. His other son, Joe, is a BJJ instructor.

While Tom Aspinall will celebrate, the specter of the undisputed heavyweight champion, Jon Jones, looms over the division. The Englishman previously expressed an interest in facing him, but was turned away by 'Bones,' who was more interested in a matchup with all-time great 265-pounder Stipe Miocic.

In fact, the Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic bout was the original headliner for UFC 295. Unfortunately, a torn pectoral tendon forced Jones to withdraw from the matchup. It led to the creation of the interim heavyweight title fight between Sergei Pavlovich and Tom Aspinall.

Aspinall is now the new interim heavyweight champion, which logically implies a unification bout with Jones. However, reports have surfaced claiming that the UFC intends to rebook the title fight between Jones and Miocic. As for Aspinall, his next move remains to be seen.

Besides Jon Jones, he also previously issued a public challenge to former interim heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane. However, the Frenchman expressed a desire to fight for the title instead.

But with the rise of Jailton Almeida, the UFC heavyweight division isn't bereft of fighters for Aspinall if the promotion intends on a Jones vs. Miocic matchup.

