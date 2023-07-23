Jon Jones reacts to Tom Aspinall's win with cryptic three-word tweet, leaves UFC fans abuzz 

Jon Jones was closely watching Tom Aspinall's headliner clash against Marcin Tybura at UFC London tonight. Aspinall took a little over a minute to absolutely run through Tybura on his way to a TKO win.

Jones, who is apparently eyeing retirement after one more outing, reacted to Aspinall's tweet with a cryptic reply. 'Bones' wrote:

"Sounds good lol"

Jones' tweet was enough to get fans hopeful of seeing the champ compete at least twice more.

Check out some comments below:

Saturday's card marked Tom Aspinall's return to the octagon after a year since he blew his knee in another London card headliner against Curtis Blaydes. Barring the freak injury loss, the Englishman has racked up six finishes in as many UFC outings.

Aspinall also called out Jon Jones after his dominant first-round victory over Marcin Tybura at UFC London. The 30-year-old said in his post-fight octagon interview:

“I wasn’t myself [last time], this is a whole new version of me. I’m not gonna say that I’m back; I’m different. My mind’s different. I’m going all the way [to the belt]. I’ll tell you exactly what I’m gonna do: I’m gonna go to Paris [in September], I’m gonna sit front row for Ciryl Gane vs Sergey Spivak, then I’m gonna beat the winner of that fight. Then I’m gonna beat [champion] Jon Jones.”

Jon Jones is looking at retirement after his next fight unless booked against Francis Ngannou

Jon Jones is scheduled to defend his heavyweight title against Stipe Miocic at UFC 295 at Madison Square Garden in November. 'Bones' recently announced that his long-pending clash against Miocic could be his last octagon outing.

However, the GOAT contender might reconsider his decision if a dream matchup against Francis Ngannou comes to fruition. The 36-year-old recently told Fox Sports Australia:

“I do believe a Francis Ngannou fight would be worth entertaining not retiring. I think a Francis fight would come with some serious revenue and that would make it worth my while. Francis is a former champion, he’s pretty damn popular here in America and across the world, he’s very well known. It would bring in a lot of money. And for that, I would be willing to come back.”

