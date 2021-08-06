Who is Wack 100 and did he get punched by Mike Tyson?

Cash Jones, aka Wack 100, is a music record executive and manages rappers The Game and Blueface. In 2019, he appeared as a guest on Mike Tyson's podcast Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson.

Things reportedly got heated after Jones allegedly made comments about deceased rapper Tupac's sexuality. Rumors that a furious Tyson punched the 43-year-old for his words began to surface.

Before the episode came out, Wack 100 posted an image of himself with Tyson, saying the picture was taken before the alleged brawl took place. In the caption, Wack 100 wrote:

Pulled up on 1 of my legends @miketyson to do his podcast. Had a blast s--t got warm in the room when Mike wanted to address the #2Pac conversations. This picture was taken before hand. This interview got a little crazy and hostile Smh going to be some conversation when this hits the @hotboxinpodcast ! @fredfrenchy Knows the day of release. Just know this Wack wasn’t giving up s--t and Mike still quick with his hands ! @edsbritton sorry you had to see what you saw but it’s what brothas do when we can’t solve the problem with reason !!"

In another deleted post, the 43-year-old posted footage showing the pain medication he was allegedly prescribed after getting attacked by 'Iron Mike.'

In response, the former boxing champion posted an image with rapper Tupac on Instagram. The caption contained one of Tyson's most iconic quotes.

"Everybody has a plan 'til they get punched in the mouth. Ain't that right Wack 100."

It later turned out that the whole incident was staged, and no dispute had taken place on the podcast. The prank was successful as it managed to fool not only fans but also celebrities like Snoop Dogg.

Khabib Nurmagomedov made an appearance on Mike Tyson's podcast

Mike Tyson recently had UFC superstar Khabib Nurmagomedov as a guest on his podcast. Along with co-host Henry Cejudo, 'Iron Mike' had a conversation with the Dagestani fighter about various topics, including his relationship with his deceased father, life after retirement, and Nurmagomedov's rivalry with Conor McGregor.

You can watch the full episode of the podcast below:

