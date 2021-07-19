Who won Miesha Tate vs. Ronda Rousey 1 & 2?

Miesha Tate vs. Ronda Rousey is one of the biggest bad blood feuds in the history of the women's bantamweight division. In fact, saying this matchup is the biggest feud in women's MMA history wouldn't be too far off the mark either.

The bantamweight top dogs crossed paths in the octagon on two occasions. While Miesha Tate put up a hell of a fight in both outings, Ronda Rousey emerged triumphant twice.

Ronda Rousey vs. Miesha Tate 1

Their first-ever matchup in the cage took place under the promotional banner of Strikeforce. Headlining an event in Ohio back in March 2012, Ronda Rousey was barely four fights into her MMA career. She was faced with the gargantuan task of dismantling a 14-fight veteran and champion in Miesha Tate.

Having earned a reputation for being a submission specialist, 'Rowdy' was touted to overcome the challenge that Miesha Tate presented. The stakes for both fighters were through the roof for this one. However, Miesha Tate was the one who came into the fight with more to lose.

And lose she did. In addition to the heartache that came with losing to a relative novice, Miesha Tate was forced to part ways with her Strikeforce Bantamweight strap. What's more, Rousey made short work of Tate, taking the win by way of submission in the very first round.

Miesha Tate started on a high. Keeping the fight on the feet, Tate came in hard on Rousey. However, the Olympic judoka initiated a clinch and took the fight to the ground at the first opportunity. An unsuccessful armbar was followed by a successful one by Rousey after the champion initially escaped her grasp to attempt a failed rear-naked choke.

The fight subsequently came to an end, making way for Ronda Rousey to emerge as the new bantamweight champion.

Ronda Rousey vs. Miesha Tate 2

Their subsequent meeting in the cage came under the promotional banner of UFC. Although Miesha Tate made Ronda Rousey work harder this time around, the fight's result mirrored their previous matchup.

While Tate forced the fight past the first round for the first time in Ronda Rousey's career, it was not enough to win.

Tate showed immense grit and resolve, suffering punishment through to the third round. Rousey eventually wore her down and recorded a win with yet another armbar submission.

Although Tate's shot at UFC bantamweight gold against Ronda Rousey ended in heartbreak, it was only a matter of time before she ascended to the top of the division. 'Cupcake' emerged as the UFC women's bantamweight champion after overcoming the challenge presented by Holly Holm.

What's interesting is the fact that Holly Holm usurped Ronda Rousey's throne after putting her to sleep in the second round of their fight at UFC 193.

