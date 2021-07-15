Did UFC legend Ronda Rousey break Miesha Tate's arm?

The 2021 calendar year has proved to fans that broken bones are extremely common when fighters take to the octagon. Miesha Tate is a fighter who has suffered her fair share of injuries.

The injury she sustained at the hands of Ronda Rousey comes to mind as a terrifying ordeal. Ahead of her highly anticipated return, we take a look at the time Ronda Rousey almost broke Miesha Tate's arm.

This instance takes us back to 2012 when Miesha Tate and Ronda Rousey were slated to butt heads under the promotional banner of Strikeforce. The bantamweight strap was hanging in the balance.

Miesha Tate lost the fight by way of submission after being locked in an armbar. Tate initially refused to tap out and thus sustained significant damage by the time the fight was called to a stop.

While Tate was clear that she hadn't broken any bones, she had suffered every possible injury short of a fracture:

"I basically tore everything. I tore the inner and outer sides of my ligaments attached to the muscles and bone. They actually pulled the bone off with the ligament and then I tore all the muscles around that," said Tate.

Miesha Tate learned her lesson

In the aftermath of her loss to Ronda Rousey, Miesha Tate charted a course to the UFC. It was under the promotional banner of Dana White's brainchild that Miesha Tate and Ronda Rousey's paths crossed once again.

Competing for the bantamweight title, with Rousey coming into the fight as the champion and Tate as the challenger, they fought to the third round. Rousey set everything up for yet another armbar in the opening seconds of round three. This time, however, Tate did not think twice before tapping out.

It's almost poetic how their in-ring feud was brought to an end the same way it started. Yet this time, it was worlds apart in terms of consequences.

Edited by Jack Cunningham