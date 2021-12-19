Who won the UFC fight last night (18th December 2021)?

Derrick Lewis got back on the winning track against rising contender Chris Daukaus in the main event of UFC Fight Night 199 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Lewis made quick work of Daukaus to earn his 13th knockout in the octagon, setting the record for most knockouts in UFC history. A massive right hand from 'The Black Beast' dropped Daukaus hard and forced referee Mark Smith to intervene at the 3:36 mark of the first round.

UFC Europe @UFCEurope



@TheBeast_UFC with the most knockouts in UFC HISTORY! DERRICK LEWIS, THE KNOCKOUT KING! 👑@TheBeast_UFC with the most knockouts in UFC HISTORY! #UFCVegas45 DERRICK LEWIS, THE KNOCKOUT KING! 👑@TheBeast_UFC with the most knockouts in UFC HISTORY! #UFCVegas45 https://t.co/Y5bBmNx98t

In the co-main event, Belal Muhammad earned the biggest win of his career so far after dominating former welterweight title challenger Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson. The 33-year-old veteran repeatedly took Thompson down to score a lopsided victory after three rounds.

Muhammad took control of the fight after a brief feeling out moment in the first round. After the bout, 'Remember the Name' stated that he deserves a title shot, calling out UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman.

UFC @ufc



We're only a minute and a half into the 2nd round 😳 A personal best 5️⃣th takedown for @BullyB170.We're only a minute and a half into the 2nd round 😳 #UFCVegas45 A personal best 5️⃣th takedown for @BullyB170. We're only a minute and a half into the 2nd round 😳 #UFCVegas45 https://t.co/pticZjMqlY

In the strawweight division, Amanda Lemos extended her winning streak to five wins after edging Angela Hill. 'Overkill' suffered yet another split decision loss, her fourth in the UFC. Nonetheless, Hill set the new record for most fights in UFC strawweight history with her 19th outing.

Ricky Simon scored one of the biggest highlights of the night against Raphael Assuncao. Coming into the fight as an unranked fighter, Simon made a strong impression by starching Assuncao with a huge right hand. The up-and-coming bantamweight landed a couple more follow-up shots to put his opponent away in the second round.

UFC Europe @UFCEurope



Unfortunate ending but 🇵🇱 @Gamer_MMA picks up his 20th career victory to close the year! This one's over!Unfortunate ending but 🇵🇱 @Gamer_MMA picks up his 20th career victory to close the year! #UFCVegas45 This one's over!Unfortunate ending but 🇵🇱 @Gamer_MMA picks up his 20th career victory to close the year! #UFCVegas45 https://t.co/GHrlcWD1F9

In a lightweight showdown, Polish contender Mateusz Gamrot continued to impress with a victory over No.12-ranked 155-pounder Diego Ferreira. 'Gamer' connected with a vicious knee to the ribs of Ferreira during a transition along the cage. Ferreira immediately told referee Jason Herzog he had enough and the fight was called off as Gamrot applied a rear-naked choke.

Finally, Cub Swanson turned in a vintage performance in the main card opener. The cage veteran made short work of Darren Elkins, putting him away with a three-punch combo followed by a spinning wheel kick.

UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Daukaus full results

Main Card

Derrick Lewis def. Chris Daukaus via first-round KO (3:36)

Belal Muhammad def. Stephen Thompson via unanimous decision (30-25, 30-26, 30-26)

Amanda Lemos def. Angela Hill via split decision (28-29, 30-27, 29-28)

Ricky Simon def. Raphael Assuncao via second-round KO (2:14)

Mateusz Gamrot def. Diego Ferreira via second-round TKO (3:26)

Cub Swanson def. Darren Elkins via first-round TKO (2:12)

Preliminary Card

Gerald Meerschaert def. Dustin Stoltzfus via third-round submission (2:58)

Justin Tafa def. Harry Hunsucker via first-round TKO (1:53)

Melissa Gatto def. Sijara Eubanks via third-round TKO (0:45)

Charles Jourdain def. Andre Ewell via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 29-27)

Raquel Pennington def. Macy Chiasson via second-round submission (3:07)

Don’tale Mayes def. Josh Parisian via third-round TKO (3:26)

Also Read Article Continues below

Jordan Leavitt def. Matt Sayles via second-round submission (2:05)

Edited by Saiyed Adeem Karim