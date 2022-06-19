Who won the UFC fight last night (18th June 2022)?

Josh Emmett scored a massive statement win against Calvin Kattar in the main event of UFC Austin.

The bout was a battle of quality vs. quantity as Emmett's power shots carried him to a split decision win. Judges Sal D’Amato and Chris Lee each scored the contest 48-47 for Emmett, while Doug Crosby had it 48-47 for Kattar, who clearly outlanded Emmett in the final two rounds.

The victory extended Emmett's streak to five consecutive wins as he now finds himself inching closer to the featherweight title picture.

In the co-main event, Kevin Holland continued to build momentum as he earned his second finish in a row against Tim Means. 'Trailblazer' found an opening to sink in a D'Arce choke and forced Means to tap out at the 1:28 mark of the second round.

Middleweight standout Joaquin Buckley turned in a spectacular performance against Chechnya's Albert Duraev. 'New Mansa' bludgeoned Duraev with strikes, leaving his opponent's left eye shut by the end of the second round.

After a thorough inspection, the cageside physician called for the stoppage, earning Buckley the TKO win. 'New Mansa' has now won three in a row.

Damir Ismagulov eked out a split decision victory over Guram Kutateladze. The Kazakh fighter bolstered his standing as he is now on a 19-fight unbeaten streak.

In the middleweight division, Gregory Rodrigues made short work of Julian Marquez. The Brazilian looked impressive as he earned his third UFC victory.

The main card curtain-jerker featured a high-octane bantamweight bout between rising star Adrian Yanez and veteran Tony Kelley. The 28-year-old knocked Kelley out in round one to pick up his fifth win in a row.

UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Emmett full card results

Main Card

Josh Emmett def. Calvin Kattar via split decision (47-48, 48-47, 48-47)

Kevin Holland def. Tim Means via submission [D'Arce choke] (1:28 of Round 2)

Joaquin Buckley def. Albert Duraev via TKO (5:00 of Round 2)

Damir Ismagulov def. Guram Kutateladze via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 30-27)

Gregory Rodrigues def. Julian Marquez via KO (3:18 of Round 1)

Adrian Yanez def. Tony Kelley via TKO (3:49 of Round 1)

Preliminary Card

Natalia Silva def. Jasmine Jasudavicius via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-27)

Jeremiah Wells def. Court McGee via KO (1:34 of Round 1)

Ricardo Ramos def. Danny Chavez via KO (1:12 of Round 1)

Maria Oliveira def. Gloria de Paula via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Cody Stamann def. Eddie Wineland via TKO (0:59 of Round 1)

Phil Hawes def. Deron Winn via TKO (4:25 of Round 2)

Roman Dolidze def. Kyle Daukaus via KO (1:13 of Round 1)

