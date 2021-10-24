Who won the UFC fight last night (October 23, 2021)?

Marvin Vettori made a statement and re-entered the middleweight title picture by overcoming fellow contender Paulo Costa at UFC Vegas 41 on Saturday.

Despite having to fight at light heavyweight, Vettori dominated the early exchanges in the headliner at the UFC Apex. 'The Italian Dream' connected with some good combinations in the opening frames. However, 'The Eraser' retaliated with several body shots and counter hooks.

In the end, Vettori succumbed the Brazilian to a second consecutive loss. The Italian had his hand raised via unanimous decision.

UFC Europe @UFCEurope VETTORI HAS A CHIN. 🗿Costa has Vettori reeling after a massive head kick! #UFCVegas41 VETTORI HAS A CHIN. 🗿Costa has Vettori reeling after a massive head kick! #UFCVegas41 https://t.co/YOmqGpPz3F

The co-main event saw a majority draw between unranked lightweights Grant Dawson and Rick Glenn. Dawson dominated the first two rounds with sharp wrestling. A couple of takedowns gave him a 20-18 lead on all three scorecards.

UFC @ufc A late submission attempt for Glenn, but Dawson is giving thumbs up til the end 👍👍👍 #UFCVegas41 A late submission attempt for Glenn, but Dawson is giving thumbs up til the end 👍👍👍 #UFCVegas41 https://t.co/PQ0uuzKH82

However, Glenn turned the tables in the third by evading takedown attempts and getting on top of his opponent. After inflicting heavy blows, he applied a choke on Dawson, who saw off the last seconds without tapping, despite being dazed following the final horn. A 10-8 round on two scorecards saw him rescue a draw.

Prior to that, Jessica-Rose Clark used grappling to her advantage to claim a unanimous decision victory over Joselyne Edwards in a women's bantamweight clash.

There was very little stand-up fighting on display as Clark completed multiple takedowns and had ground control. Edwards, meanwhile, did have some decent offense in the third round, but was unable to avoid defeat.

Alex Caceres, Francisco Trinaldo and Nicolae Negumereanu were the other winners on the main card of UFC Fight Night 196.

Kevin Thang @Skip2MyJays Major upset from Alex Caceres!Submitting one of the top featherweight prospects Seungwoo Choi after suffering a first round knockdown and an illegal knee. #UFCVegas41 Major upset from Alex Caceres!Submitting one of the top featherweight prospects Seungwoo Choi after suffering a first round knockdown and an illegal knee. #UFCVegas41 https://t.co/REEabRw1r1

Caceres beat Seungwoo Choi in a featherweight encounter via submission using a rear-naked choke. Trinaldo, meanwhile, earned a split decision welterweight victory over Dwight Grant.

UFC Québec @UFCQuebec Décision partagée en faveur de Trinaldo.Résultat #UFCVegas41 : @MassarandubaMMA (29-27, 29-27) l'emporte sur Dwight Grant (29-27) par Décision partagéeQue pensez-vous du verdict? 🤔 Décision partagée en faveur de Trinaldo.Résultat #UFCVegas41 : @MassarandubaMMA (29-27, 29-27) l'emporte sur Dwight Grant (29-27) par Décision partagéeQue pensez-vous du verdict? 🤔 https://t.co/JwUS6PTp7h

In the main card opener, Negumereanu knocked out Ike Villanueva in just 78 seconds.

UFC Fight Night: Costa vs. Vettori main card results

Marvin Vettori def. Paulo Costa via unanimous decision (48-46, 48-46, 48-46)

Grant Dawson vs. Rick Glenn ends in a majority draw (29-28, 28-28, 28-28)

Jessica-Rose Clark def. Joselyne Edwards via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Alex Caceres def. Seungwoo Choi via second-round (3:31) submission (rear-naked choke)

Francisco Trinaldo def. Dwight Grant via split decision (29-27, 29-27, 27-29)

Nicolae Negumereanu def. Ike Villaneuva via first-round (1:18) TKO

UFC Fight Night: Costa vs. Vettori preliminary card results

Gregory Rodrigues def. Junyong Park via second-round (3:13) KO

Mason Jones def. David Onama via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Tabatha Ricci def. Maria de Oliveira Neta via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Jamie Pickett def. Laureano Staropoli via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Jai Herbert def. Khama Worthy via first-round (2:47) KO

Jeff Molina def. Daniel da Silva via second-round (0:46) TKO

Also Read

Randa Markos def. Livia Renata Souza via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Jonathan Martinez def. Zviad Lazishvili via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Edited by Harvey Leonard