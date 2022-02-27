Who won the UFC fight last night (26th February 2022)?

To nobody's surprise, Islam Makhachev took Bobby Green to the ground and made short work of him in the main event of UFC Fight Night 202.

Makhachev scored a takedown early on, took full mount, and rained down punches on his defenseless opponent. Referee Herb Dean was forced to stop the fight at the 3:23 mark of the very first round.

The Russian headed into the contest as an overwhelming betting favorite and did not disappoint. He collected his 10th consecutive win and likely secured a title shot against the winner of Charles Oliveira vs. Justin Gaethje at UFC 274.

Brazil's Wellington Turman scored his second UFC win in a row by submitting Misha Cirkunov in the co-main event. The up-and-coming middleweight caught his opponent in a slick armbar from his back to secure the win.

In doing so, Turman earned arguably the biggest victory of his career. Meanwhile, Cirkunov remains winless at middleweight as he suffered his third straight defeat.

In the women's flyweight division, Ji Yeon Kim and Priscila Cachoeira put on a show-stealing fight. The 125-pounders engaged in a high-octane firefight that was marred by a head-scratching decision.

Despite getting outperformed by the Korean, Cachoeira managed to convince all three judges that she deserved the nod. Nonetheless, the fight received mostly positive reviews from fans and fighters alike.

Arman Tsarukyan defeated Joel Alvarez in a lightweight showdown. The Russian finished Alvares in round two. Tsarukyan extended his winning streak to five.

After the fight, Tsarukyan challenged Makhachev to an all-Russian rematch. The two had fought before early in their UFC careers.

The first fight of the main card featured a middleweight clash between Armen Petrosyan and Gregory Rodrigues. Following three competitive rounds, Petrosyan had his hand raised after landing on the triumphant side of a split decision.

UFC Fight Night: Makhachev vs. Green full results

Main Card

Islam Makhachev def. Bobby Green via TKO (3:23 of Round 1)

Wellington Turman def. Misha Cirkunov by submission (1:29 of Round 3)

Priscila Cachoeira def. Ji Yeon Kim by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Arman Tsarukyan def. Joel Alvarez by TKO (1:57 of Round 2)

Armen Petrosyan def. Gregory Rodrigues by split decision (28-29, 29-28, 30-27)

Preliminary Card

Ignacio Bahamondes def. Rong Zhu by submission (1:40 of Round 3)

Josiane Nunes def. Ramona Pascual by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-26)

Terrance McKinney def. Fares Ziam by submission (2:11 of Round 1)

Jonathan Martinez def. Alejandro Perez by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Ramiz Brahimaj def. Micheal Gillmore by submission (2:02 of Round 1)

Carlos Hernandez def. Victor Altamirano by split decision (28-29, 29-28, 30-27)

