Who won the UFC fight last night? (31st July 2021)

UFC Fight Night: Uriah Hall vs. Sean Strickland closed out the action-packed month of July with an exhilarating set of bouts. The event took place on Saturday night at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The headlining bout saw top contenders Hall and Strickland jockey for position in the UFC middleweight division. Ultimately, 'Tarzan' secured a dominant unanimous decision victory (50-44, 50-45, and 49-46) over Hall after five rounds of action.

Strickland had his way with Hall as he went to work with his jabs to outscore his one-time training partner. At various points in the fight, Strickland hurt his opponent, but Hall managed to survive until the final horn.

Despite his lopsided victory, though, Strickland claimed to be unhappy with his inability to finish the fight. In the post-fight press conference, the 30-year-old fighter said (via MMA Junkie):

“I need to learn how to hit harder. I kind of hit like a pansy. I kind of sucked. They’re like, ‘You know you won the middleweight striking record.’ I’m like, ‘What does that mean? That means I can’t hit that hard."

The co-main event, meanwhile, was a completely different story. It took Cheyanne Buys exactly a minute to score the TKO victory against fellow UFC prospect Gloria de Paula.

Buys connected with a devastating head kick and followed up with a few punches to earn her first UFC victory. It was a much-needed bounce-back win for 'The Warrior Princess', who lost her octagon debut against Montserrat Ruiz in March.

The spectacular finish earned Buys the 'Performance of the Night' bonus worth $50,000.

A welterweight showdown between Jared Gooden and Niklas Stolze took place on the main card. After accepting the bout on short notice, Gooden came out firing on all cylinders to secure the TKO victory in the first round.

Newcomer Melsik Baghdasaryan made a splashy UFC debut against Collin Anglin. After a successful stint in Dana White's Contender Series, the former professional kickboxer knocked his opponent out in the second round to extend his winning streak to six.

Baghdasaryan also went home $50,000 richer as he was the other recipient of the 'Performance of the Night' award.

A barnburner between Bryan Barberena and Jason Witt served as the main card opener. After three hard-fought rounds, it was Witt who came away with a unanimous decision nod. The main card curtain-jerker earned 'Fight of the Night' honors.

Check out the results from the main and preliminary cards of UFC Vegas 33 below:

UFC Fight Night: Hall vs. Strickland main card results:

Sean Strickland def. Uriah Hall via unanimous decision (50-44, 50-45, 49-46)

Cheyanne Buys def. Gloria de Paula via TKO (1:00 of Round 1)

Jared Gooden def. Niklas Stolze via TKO (1:08 of Round 1)

Melsik Baghdasaryan def. Collin Anglin via TKO (1:50 of Round 2)

Jason Witt def. Bryan Barberena via majority decision (28-28, 29-27, 29-28)

UFC Fight Night: Hall vs. Strickland prelims results:

Chris Gruetzemacher def. Rafa Garcia via unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Daniel Chavez vs. Kai Kamaka ruled as a majority draw (29-27 Kamaka, 28-28 x2)

Jinh Yu Frey def. Ashley Yoder via unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Zarrukh Adashev def. Ryan Benoit via unanimous decision (30-27 x2, 29-28)

Philip Rowe def. Orion Cosce via TKO (4:21 of Round 2)

