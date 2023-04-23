Who won the UFC fight last night (April 22, 2023)?

UFC Vegas 71 was headlined by a clash of elite heavyweights Curtis Blaydes and Sergei Pavlovich.

Both fighters started trading from the opening bell, shockingly managing to stay on their feet despite both connecting. Pavlovich soon started establishing his dominance in the stand-up, while 'Razor' surprisingly chose to stay standing.

Pavlovich easily stuffed a half-hearted double leg attempt by Blaydes before starting to really pick him apart. The 32-year-old went on to score a TKO at 3:08 of the opening round, making it his sixth straight first-round finish.

Takedown Defense @ChillemThreebo Sergei Pavlovich TKOs Curtis Blaydes Sergei Pavlovich TKOs Curtis Blaydes https://t.co/sG2km7jT3A

Middleweight veterans Brad Tavares and Bruno Silva clashed in the co-main event at UFC Vegas 71. 'Blindado' was seemingly getting outpointed by Tavares before starching him with a flush right hand with a minute and a half left in the opening round.

A potential lightweight banger between Bobby Green and Jared Gordon ended in an anti-climactic no contest after Gordon got knocked out due to an accidental clash of heads. Green was disappointed with the decision and walked off the post-fight presser.

Mansoor Mohammad @MansoorMohdK Bobby Green vs Jared Gordon ends in a No Contest (NC) due to an accidental clash of heads!



#BobbyGreen #GreenJordon #UFCVegas71



Bobby Green vs Jared Gordon ends in a No Contest (NC) due to an accidental clash of heads! ‼️ Bobby Green vs Jared Gordon ends in a No Contest (NC) due to an accidental clash of heads!#BobbyGreen #GreenJordon #UFCVegas71 https://t.co/wmBpwKPCOZ

Iasmin Lucindo, the youngest female UFC fighter on the roster, picked up a dominant decision win over Brogan Walker in her sophomore promotional outing.

Welterweight Jeremiah Wells survived an early scare, scoring a come-from-behind decision win against Matthew Semelsberger to start off the main-card action.

Rocketplays Support @rpsupportpage



Not sweaty at all Jeremiah Wells ML -110Not sweaty at all Jeremiah Wells ML -110 ✅Not sweaty at all https://t.co/rbXc5gfDp7

UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Pavlovich full card results

Main card

Sergei Pavlovich def. Curtis Blaydes via TKO (punches) (3:08 of Round 1)

Bruno Silva def. Brad Tavares via TKO (punches) (3:35 of Round 1)

Bobby Green vs. Jared Gordon ruled a no-contest due to an accidental headbutt

Iasmin Lucindo def. Brogan Walker via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Jeremiah Wells def. Matthew Semelsberger via split decision (30-27, 28-29, 30-27)

Prelims

Christos Giagos def. Ricky Glenn via KO (punch) (1:35 of Round 1)

Montel Jackson def. Rani Yahya via KO (punches) (3:42 of Round 1)

Norma Dumont def. Karol Rosa via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Mohammed Usman def. Junior Tafa via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

William Gomis def. Francis Marshall via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Brady Hiestand def. Batgerel Danaa via TKO (punches) (4:21 of Round 3)

Poll : 0 votes