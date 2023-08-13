UFC Vegas 78 was headlined by a high-level clash between Vicente Luque and Rafael dos Anjos. The event delivered some noteworthy performances, punctuated with a record-tying seven first-round finishes.

In the main event, Vicente Luque snapped his two-fight losing skid with a victory over Rafael dos Anjos via unanimous decision (49-46, 48-47, 48-47). The Brazilian displayed a refined approach, resorting to his grappling skills.

On the feet, the UFC welterweight demonstrated his clear striking prowess. This victory in particular meant a lot for Luque considering that he returned to action following a horrific brain injury in his last fight against Geoff Neal.

Cub Swanson's unanimous decision victory over Hakeem Dawodu in the co-main event was tainted by accusations of "robbery" by fans. While it was a closely contested bout, netizens believed that Dawodu had done enough to get his hand raised. Even Swanson was surprised by the decision, claiming that he felt he "took more shots".

Meanwhile, UFC light heavyweight contender Khalil Rountree Jr. scored an emphatic first-round TKO victory over Chris Daukaus. The 33-year-old picked up his fourth consecutive victory, hurting Daukaus with a clean left straight down the pipe that sent his opponent crashing backward to the canvas.

Iasmin Lucindo, the youngest women's fighter on the UFC roster, picked up her second victory this year, submitting Polyana Viana by submission (arm-triangle choke) in the second round.

UFC Vegas 78: Luque vs. dos Anjos full card results

Main card

Vicente Luque defeats Rafael Dos Anjos by unanimous decision (49-46, 48-47, 48-47)

Cub Swanson defeats Hakeem Dawodu by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Khalil Rountree Jr. defeats Chris Daukaus by TKO (strikes) at 2:40 of Round 1

Iasmin Lucindo defeats Polyana Viana by submission (arm-triangle choke) at 3:42 of Round 2

AJ Dobson defeats Tafon Nchukwi by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Josh Fremd defeats Jamie Pickett by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Preliminary Card

Marcus McGhee defeats JP Buys by KO (right hand) at 2:19 of Round 1

Terrance McKinney defeats Mike Breeden by TKO (strikes) at 1:25 of Round 1

Isaac Dulgarian defeats Francis Marshall by TKO (strikes) at 4:48 of Round 1

Martin Buday defeats Josh Parisian by submission (kimura) at 4:11 of Round 1

Jaqueline Amorim defeats Montserrat Conejo Ruiz by TKO (strikes) at 3:41 of Round 3

Da’Mon Blackshear defeats Jose Johnson by submission (twister) at 3:47 of Round 1

Luana Santos defeats Juliana Miller by TKO (strikes) at 3:41 of Round 1