Who won the UFC fight last night (September 10, 2023)?

The main event of UFC 293 featured a clash of titans in the middleweight division, with two-time champion Israel Adesanya facing off against Sean Strickland. The event exceeded expectations on all fronts, featuring exceptional performances that culminated in the coronation of a new champion in the middleweight division.

In the main event, Sean Strickland pulled off one of the biggest upsets in UFC history by defeating Israel Adesanya via unanimous decision to become the new UFC middleweight champion. Strickland consistently landed the bigger shots throughout the fight, even managing to drop Adesanya towards the end of the first round.

Throughout five rounds, Strickland relentlessly pressed the action, forcing the champion, Adesanya, to fight defensively and never allowing him a clear target. 'The Last Stylebender" struggled to find his rhythm and target, while Strickland continued to connect in boxing range. The American secured a clean sweep on the scorecards, with all three judges scoring the bout 49-46 in his favor.

In the co-main event, Alexander Volkov continued his resurgence in the heavyweight division by securing a second-round submission victory over local favorite Tai Tuivasa. Tuivasa chopped at Volkov's lead leg effectively, remaining competitive until the fight transitioned to the ground midway through the second round.

On the canvas, Volkov achieved mount and initiated ground and pound. He then went on to sink the rare Ezekiel choke, forcing Tuivasa to tap out in the final moments of the round. With three consecutive stoppage victories, Volkov has rekindled his title aspirations in the heavyweight division.

Meanwhile, in another featured bout on the main card, Manel Kape made a triumphant return to the octagon after multiple fight cancellations, securing his fourth consecutive UFC victory. The top-ranked flyweight engaged in a competitive fight with newcomer Felipe dos Santos. Despite dos Santos' brave effort, Kape edged out on the judges' scorecards, securing an emphatic unanimous decision victory.

The main card kicked off with an electrifying start as Justin Tafa and Tyson Pedro both secured quick first-round knockout victories in their respective bouts.

UFC 293: Adesanya vs. Strickland full card results

Main Card

Sean Strickland defeats Israel Adesanya by unanimous Decision (49-46, 49-46, 49-46)

Alexander Volkov defeats Tai Tuivasa by submission (Ezekiel choke) at 4:37 of Round 2

Manel Kape defeats Felipe dos Santos by unanimous Decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Justin Tafa defeats Austen Lane by TKO (strikes) at 1:22 of Round 1

Tyson Pedro defeats Anton Turkalj by TKO (strikes) at 2:12 of Round 1

Prelims

Carlos Ulberg defeats Da Woon Jung by submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:49 of Round 3

Chepe Mariscal defeats Jack Jenkins by verbal submission (arm injury) at 3:19 of Round 2

Jamie Mullarkey defeats John Makdessi by unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Nasrat Haqparast defeats Landon Quinones by unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Charlie Radtke defeats Blood Diamond by unanimous Decision (29-27, 29-27, 29-27)

Gabriel Miranda defeats Shane Young by submission (neck crank) at 0:59 of Round 1

Kevin Jousset defeats Kiefer Crosbie by submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:49 of Round 1