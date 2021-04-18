Who won the UFC fight last night at UFC Vegas 24: Robert Whittaker vs. Kelvin Gastelum?

Former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker claimed yet another victory last night at UFC Vegas 24. It seems like a shot at redemption isn't far away from The Reaper. At UFC Vegas 24, Whittaker fought Kelvin Gastelum in a five-round main event bout.

If his last two wins against Jared Cannonier and Darren Till were impressive, Whittaker delivered an absolute masterclass against Gastelum. Robert Whittaker put in a dominant performance to pick up a lopsided unanimous decision victory on the night. In fact, the fight was so one-sided, all three judges scored it 50-45 in favor of the Australian.

Robert Whittaker showed great precision with his striking on the night. He brilliantly dodged Gastelum's attacks while landing his own shots. Whittaker now has three wins in a row since his defeat against Israel Adesanya. He believes he is next in line for a shot at the title that was once strapped to his waist.

Gastelum, as usual, kept coming forward and threw dangerously from the very beginning. Robert Whittaker was light on his feet, defended well, and kept stinging his opponent with jabs and occasional crosses. He looked in total control of the fight while Gastelum was swinging, hoping to land a haymaker.

A vicious head kick along with a one-two combination by Whittaker almost ended the fight but Gastelum somehow managed to hang on. However, the story of the fight remained the same, with Whittaker dominating every round on the feet. Following his win, Robert Whittaker addressed a potential title shot in a rematch against Israel Adesanya.

“Nothing but respect. He’s [Adesanya] a great fighter. But I think it’s about time we crossed paths once again. They might just open up the borders for Australia in September. Let’s make that happen. Let’s see if we can get a stadium back home.”

"The next fight for me is for the title. That's the fight I've earned."@RobWhittakerMMA has his sights set on a rematch with Israel Adesanya 🔊⬆️



Final #UFCVegas24 Results ⬇️: — UFC News (@UFCNews) April 18, 2021

Check out the results of all the other fights from the UFC Vegas 24 event below:

UFC Vegas 24: Robert Whittaker vs Kelvin Gastelum Results

Advertisement

Main Card

Robert Whittaker def. Kelvin Gastelum via unanimous decision

Andrei Arlovski def. Chase Sherman via unanimous decision

Jacob Malkoun def. Abdul Razak Alhassan via unanimous decision

Tracy Cortez def. Justine Kish via split decision

Luis Pena def. Alex Munoz via split decision

Preliminary Card

Alexander Romanov def. Juan Espino via split decision

Jessica Penne def. Lupita Godinez via split decision

Gerald Meerschaert def. Bartosz Fabinski via submission

Austin Hubbard def. Dakota Bush via unanimous decision

Tony Gravely def. Anthony Birchak via TKO

Zarah Fairn vs. Josiane Nunes (canceled due to Fairn missing weight)

Jeremy Stephens vs. Drakkar Klose (canceled due to Klose suffering an injury at the weigh-ins)