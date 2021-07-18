Who won the UFC fights last night? (17th July 2021)

UFC Vegas 31 is finally in the books as the promotion came up with yet another well-stacked fight card. The event, held at the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas, featured intriguing matchups, which were a treat to watch for fight fans across the globe.

In the main event of UFC Vegas 31, surging lightweight contender Islam Makhachev took on Thiago Moises. The co-main event of the night featured the return of future UFC Hall-of-Famer Miesha Tate in a women's bantamweight clash against Marion Reneau.

In his first-ever main event scrap in the UFC, Islam Makhachev proved why he's being tipped to become the next lightweight champion by the likes of Khabib Nurmagomedov and Daniel Cormier. In yet another masterful display of striking and grappling, Makhachev picked up a fourth-round submission win against Moises.

Qué secuencias estamos viendo en esta pelea!!! #UFCVegas31 🎞 pic.twitter.com/PAeJm4jG1t — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) July 18, 2021

After outclassing his Brazilian counterpart on the feet and the mat for the first three rounds, Islam Makhachev finished the job in the fourth round with a rear-naked choke. Following the win, Makhachev called out Rafael Dos Anjos, Michael Chandler, and Tony Ferguson, all of whom are top-ranked contenders.

Miesha Tate made a stunning return to the UFC after five years, picking up a third-round TKO victory against fellow veteran Marion Reneau in the co-main event of UFC Vegas 31. Following the loss, Reneau announced her retirement from MMA. Tate begins her quest for women's bantamweight gold currently held by Amanda Nunes.

Miesha Tate finishes Marion Reneau for the first time in her career #UFCVegas31 pic.twitter.com/pcKUSA6Bbd — Carlos Contreras Legaspi (@CCLegaspi) July 18, 2021

Jeremy Stephens suffered another disappointing loss against Mateusz Gamrot in their lightweight contest at UFC Vegas 31. Gamrot handed Stephens his fifth defeat in the last six fights by way of submission in the first round. Rodolfo Vieira picked up an impressive third-round submission victory against Dustin Stoltzfus in a middleweight bout.

In the main card opener of the night, featherweight contender Billy Quarantillo bagged himself a big TKO win against Gabriel Benitez.

Check out the results from the main and preliminary cards of UFC Vegas 31 below:

UFC Vegas 31 main card results:

Islam Makhachev def. Thiago Moises via submission (RNC) (02:38 of Round 4)

Miesha Tate def. Marion Reneau via TKO (1:53 of Round 3)

Mateusz Gamrot def. Jeremy Stephens via submission (Kimura) (1:05 of Round 1)

Rodolfo Vieira def. Dustin Stoltzfus via submission (RNC) (1:54 of Round 3)

Billy Quarantillo def. Gabriel Benitez via TKO (3:40 of Round 3)

UFC Vegas 31 prelims results

Daniel Rodriguez def. Preston Parsons via TKO (3:47 of Round 1)

Amanda Lemos def. Montserrat Ruiz via KO (0:35 of Round 1)

Sergey Morozov def. Khalid Taha via unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Malcolm Gordon def. Francisco Figueiredo via unanimlous decision (30-27, 29-28 x2)

Rodrigo Nascimento def. Alan Baudot via TKO (1:29 of Round 2)

