"It was like riding a bike" - Miesha Tate reveals how she felt inside the octagon after almost 5 years away

Miesha Tate did not skip a beat as she made her return to the octagon after a hiatus of more than five years.

'Cupcake' defeated Marion Reneau in her comeback bout at UFC Vegas 31 with a dominant TKO in the third round. Along with making a triumphant comeback, Miesha Tate also aimed to become the first fighter to knock out 'The Belizean Bruiser', and she successfully achieved both on Saturday night.

Tate also crossed Amanda Nunes for the most bantamweight wins in UFC and Strikeforce combined.

In a post-fight interview with ESPN's Brett Okamoto, Miesha Tate spoke about what it was like to be inside the octagon after half a decade. 'Cupcake' said that it came to her as naturally as it feels like to ride a bike after years - one never really forgets how to, but it takes a while to get used to.

"I am just so happy to be here. It was a great camp. It was a great fight week - the best I've ever had. It felt so good to get in there. It was like riding a bike. It didn't feel like it had been four and a half years. Maybe it took me a little bit to get warm in there and just really feel... I haven't watched the fight yet so I got to go back and look, but I felt so happy and good and amazing between rounds. Checked a lot of dreams off the list tonight," Miesha Tate said.

Watch the full interview below:

Miesha Tate: "I am a huge fan of Marion Reneau"

As Miesha Tate started her second run with the UFC in a dominant fashion, it ironically happened to be the swansong for her opponent Marion Reneau. After six years in the UFC, 'The Belizean Bruiser' finally hung up her fighting gloves. Miesha Tate feels grateful that Reneau decided this fight to be the 'super bowl of her career.

"I think she [Reneau] brought everything she had. I believe this was the fight that she wanted and she was exactly where she wanted to be. She knew this was her superbowl, this was the fight she wanted to leave it all in the octagon for and I believe she did that... I am a huge fan of Marion [Reneau]. She is just an inspiration as a woman and as a person. She is a teacher, she is a mother, she gives back to her community. It takes a good dance partner out there to really bring the best tools and skillset for me. So, I am just grateful she took this fight. I am grateful she prepared her best."

