Who was the youngest UFC fighter before Dana White signed Raul Rosas Jr.?

Following an impressive win on Dana White's Contender Series (DWCS) Week 9, Raul Rosas Jr. is currently the youngest signing in the promotion's history. The teenager managed to secure a ticket to the big leagues at the age of 17.

However, before 'El Nino Problema' got his hands on the elusive UFC contract, Massachusetts native Dan Lauzon was credited with being the premier MMA promotion's youngest signing.

Dan ' The Upgrade' Lauzon was signed by the American mixed martial arts promotion in 2006 when he was just 18 years and 198 days old. It was his undefeated four-fight run (2006) on the regional circuit that put him on the UFC's radar.

Lauzon made his UFC debut in a lightweight bout against Spencer Fisher at UFC 64 - Unstoppable. Unfortunately, the fight ended in a crushing first-round TKO loss for 'The Upgrade'.

He then went on to fight for the UFC twice more during his professional career. However, his time at the promotion was rather lackluster. The American ended his run in the American promotion with a record of 0-3.

Despite faltering on the world's biggest stage, Lauzon does have a respectable career record of 17 wins against 6 losses. He also holds a first-round submission win against UFC fighter Bobby Green from their fight at Affliction- Day of Reckoning in 2009.

Dan Lauzon has also fought former UFC interim lightweight champion Justin Gaethje in the World Series of Fighting 6. He lost the bout via KO,

Watch Dan Lauzon vs. Justin Gaethje below:

Interestingly, 'The Upgarde's elder brother Joe Lauzon is a bonafide UFC veteran having fought under the company's banner on 27 occassions.

Watch Dan Luzon sparring with his brother below:

When Dana White stated that he was convinced Raul Rosas Jr. is ready for the UFC

During the post-fight press-conference of DWCS week 9, Dana White stated that he was absolutely sure about the 18-year-old's ability to perform in the UFC.

Raul Rosas Jr. won his fight on DWCS against Mando Gutierrez via unanimous decision. At the press conference, the Dana White praised the teenager's performance at the event, saying:

"What a war, what a technical fight it was. Both guys pushed themselves as hard as they could. And for a 17-year-old, to conduct himself the way he did in this fight, I was blown away by it... After what I just saw, this kid is ready to, you know, fight in the UFC... I'm very, very impressed with this kid, he is absolutely special."

Watch Dana White talk about Raul Rosas Jr. below:

