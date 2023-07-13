Who is Yousri Belgaroui? Kickboxer who once defeated Alex Pereira could set foot in the UFC

Yousri Belgaroui, a Tunisian-Dutch kickboxer, renowned for defeating former UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira, is reportedly eyeing a potential transition to the UFC.

According to multiple reports, Yousri Belgaroui is slated for a middleweight bout against Marco Tulio Silva on the upcoming episode of Dana White's Contender Series (DWCS) on August 29. 'Baby Face Assasin' made the transition to MMA following an illustrious kickboxing career. So far, he has compiled a record of five wins and two losses in MMA.

MMA Orbit @mma_orbit | Youri Belgaroui (5-2-0) will take on Marco Tulio Silva (9-1-0) in a middleweight bout on the August 29 episode of



Belgaroui fought Israel Adesanya twice in kickboxing, losing both, and fought Alex Pereira three times in kickboxing, winning once and losing twice.



The… | Youri Belgaroui (5-2-0) will take on Marco Tulio Silva (9-1-0) in a middleweight bout on the August 29 episode of #DWCS Belgaroui fought Israel Adesanya twice in kickboxing, losing both, and fought Alex Pereira three times in kickboxing, winning once and losing twice.The… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… 🚨| Youri Belgaroui (5-2-0) will take on Marco Tulio Silva (9-1-0) in a middleweight bout on the August 29 episode of #DWCS.Belgaroui fought Israel Adesanya twice in kickboxing, losing both, and fought Alex Pereira three times in kickboxing, winning once and losing twice.The… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/mwSNTn30D0

Yousri Belgaroui and Alex Pereira engaged in a captivating kickboxing rivalry, showcasing their skills on the grand stage of three Glory events. Their first encounter took place at Glory 40: Copenhagen in the middleweight contender tournament finals. The Tunisian-Dutch kickboxer emerged victorious, securing a unanimous decision victory over Pereira.

Their paths crossed again at Glory 49: Rotterdam, where Pereira secured his redemption, defeating Belgaroui by TKO in the third round. In their final meeting at Glory 55: New York, Belgaroui faced Pereira once more, this time in a bid for the Glory middleweight championship. Pereira settled the rivalry and emerged victorious with a first-round knockout.

Belgaroui has also faced reigning UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya twice, losing on both occasions by decisions. Yousri Belgaroui boasts an impressive kickboxing record with 27 victories, which include 13 victories by knockout, and seven losses, with no draws.

MMA manager Jorge Guimaraes reveals Yousri Belgaroui is in Las Vegas for the pre-shoot of DWCS

MMA manager Jorge Guimaraes recently revealed that Yousri Belgaroui, the renowned kickboxer-turned-mixed martial artist, is currently in Las Vegas for the pre-shoot of Dana White's Contender Series (DWCS).

Guimaraes took to social media to share the exciting news, expressing his confidence in 'Baby Face Assasin' and predicting fireworks when he steps foot inside the cage. With both fighters renowned for their striking prowess, fans can expect a thrilling contest that promises non-stop action.

Guimaraes took to Instagram to share glimpses of Belgaroui engaging in the pre-shoot and displaying his excellent kickboxing skills. He wrote:

"@yousriofficial in Vegas doing the Dana White Contender Series pre-shoot. He will face the dangerous striker Marcos Tulio and it will be fireworks on August 29th! Don't blink!."

Belgaroui commented on the post, promising to bring "fire" when he steps inside the cage on August 29:

"Thank you big Jorge we will bring fire!"

Check out the post below:

Poll : 0 votes