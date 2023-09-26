“Whoever makes the first mistake will be in trouble” – Stephen Loman predicts Danielle Kelly-Jessa Khan ‘chess match’

As an ardent martial arts fan, Stephen Loman enjoys watching fights from the sidelines if he isn’t scheduled to compete inside the ONE Championship circle.

So when female-led ONE Fight Night 14 emanates live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Friday, September 29, the Team Lakay exponent will have his eyes glued on the television screen to catch the epic fight card from start to finish.

While he has his eyes firmly locked on the main event showdown between Stamp Fairtex and Ham Seo Hee for the interim atomweight MMA world title, ‘The Sniper’ is just as pumped to witness a hotly-anticipated rematch unfold in the co-main event.

In a meeting between old rivals Danielle Kelly and Jessa Khan, Stephen Loman envisions both warriors getting locked in a puzzling affair between two of the finest grapplers of this generation.

Speaking to ONE Championship, he said:

“This will be a chess match. I expect both of them to cancel out each other’s submission attempts, and of course, they will have a plan for each other.”

Having defeated Kelly in February 2021, promotional newcomer Khan enters the contest as a favorite. Meanwhile, the former – who already holds a three-match unbeaten run under the ONE banner – is eager to prove a point and level their rivalry.

With so much at stake and their respective world-class craft on the canvas, Stephen Loman knows it won’t be easy for them to cancel each other out.

In the same interview with the promotion, the 28-year-old added:

“Whoever makes the first mistake will be in trouble, so they should be careful.”

ONE Fight Night 14 will be available to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video membership live in U.S. primetime on Friday, September 29.