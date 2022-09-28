Why did Argentinian UFC fighter Guido Cannetti choose to receive his salary in USDC stablecoin?

UFC bantamweight Guido Cannetti will be receiving all of his salaries in USDC stablecoin on Vibrant via Bitwage in the future. This is due to the Argentinian fighter's recent partnership with the global crypto payroll provider.

Vibrant is a wallet app that was developed by the Stellar Network team. Whereas, Bitwage is the global leader in Bitcoin, cryptocurrency, and stablecoin payroll services.

As inflation continues to grip Argentina's economy, its citizens are struggling to protect the value of their wealth and hard-earned money. This is where the USDC stablecoins come into play.

The Argentinian can exchange a stablecoin at 1:1 for the American dollar, which makes it a viable choice for the likes of Cannetti Guido. Speaking about his decision to be paid in USDC, Guido Cannetti told Invezz:

"I am getting paid in USDC because it is safer for my future, and Bitwage is the best option to do this. Their customer service, their product, and everything about them works great for beginners like me."

Guido Cannetti set to return at UFC Vegas 61 on October 1

Guido Cannetti recently snapped a three-fight losing skid with an impressive first-round technical knockout win over Kris Moutinho in March earlier this year. The 42-year-old Argentinian has been in some exciting fights and has beautifully showcased an explosive, kick-heavy style.

Guido now has the opportunity to turn pick up his first set of consecutive wins under the promotional banner and he will do everything in his power to get his hands raised.

His opponent, Randy Costa, also hasn't found much consistency in his recent bouts. 'The Zohan' has gone 2-3 in his five-fight UFC career.

Costa is currently on a two-fight losing skid with both fights ending in second rounds technical knockouts. However, Costa now has a chance to get back into the win column and do so in style.

That said, this is a very crucial matchup for men's careers. However, the American is a sizeable -280 betting favorite in his one against Guido Cannetti, who comes back as a +235 underdog.

Costa, 26, is also a much younger fighter than the 42-year-old Guido and it could certainly play a factor in their fight at UFC Vegas 61 on Saturday.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far