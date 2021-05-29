Why did Canelo Alvarez end his relationship with ex-girlfriend Karen Beltran?

Canelo Alvarez and Karen Beltran met each other for the first time as teenagers in high school. The sparks flew immediately between the duo and they started dating. Beltran was apparently Alvarez's first love. However, as it turned out, their relationship was rather short-lived.

In 2007, Canelo Alvarez and Karen Beltran gave birth to a baby girl. They named her Emily Cinnamon Alvarez. Realizing that their relationship was deteriorating, the couple decided to part ways shortly after. Alvarez and Beltran didn't end their relationship on a bad note, as they mutually decided to break up and look after their daughter. They both still meet each other on the occasion of Emily's birthday or events at her school.

Speaking about how he reacted to the news of him becoming a father for the first time, Alvarez said:

"I was 16. My reaction was to take my girlfriend to live with me. She was pregnant," Alvarez told Graham Bensinger in a recent interview. "I rented a house for 100 pesos a month. I brought her to live with me. And I said, 'well alright'. That was that."

After breaking up with Beltran, Alvarez gave birth to two more children, born to different mothers. The No.1 pound-for-pound boxer said it's a daunting task to manage his professional and personal life at the same time.

"It's very difficult. Too difficult. Because I can't give them (daughters) the same attention. My oldest daughter, I cried with her in Miami because of... many things that happen and it's very difficult for me. I'm on the phone, I talk to them every day, but it's difficult for me to be there in person. I'm either in San Diego, training or whatever," said Alvarez.

Is Canelo Alvarez married now?

Canelo Alvarez recently tied the knot with his girlfriend Fernanda Gomez. She is a model and a social media celebrity. Gomez also operates a nailbar and boutique store in Guadalajara, Mexico. Alvarez and Gomez have been dating each other since 2016.

"We are very happy and fortunate to have celebrated our wedding with our family and friends. A special thank you to the musicians, staff and @hola_mx for joining us on this magical day, and to all of you for your well wishes," wrote Alvarez in an Instagram post.

Canelo Alvarez recently defeated Billy Joe Saunders to claim the WBO super middleweight title. He will most likely fight Caleb Plant next in his pursuit of becoming the first ever undisputed champion of the super middleweight division.