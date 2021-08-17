Why has Cat Zingano sued Halle Berry?

Dragging Hollywood starlet Halle Berry to court, Cat Zingano is set to make her way into the legal cage.

'Alpha' is seemingly on a quest to settle scores with the actress after she was snubbed for a role in her latest film.

The former UFC fighter claims that Halle Berry offered her an opportunity to feature in a movie that was being directed by Berry herself, however, the actress soon rescinded her offer.

In the legal documents procured by TMZ, Zingano alleged Halle Berry snubbed her after her release from the UFC. However, her departure from the promotion only came about after she refused to take up a lucrative fight on the advice of the actress.

Zingano claims she discussed her prospects in the octagon with the actress, who subsequently suggested she pass on the fight, citing liability concerns.

After landing a throw like this, what moves should I attack with next? pic.twitter.com/4CZB12AZX2 — Alpha Cat Zingano (@CatZingano) May 21, 2021

To make matters worse, Zingano alleges that she was overlooked for the film because Halle Berry was keen on making her directorial debut with UFC fighters exclusively.

Zingano has now sued the actress for damages after she was neglected and released from the UFC. The situation is still unfolding and Berry's camp is yet to release a statement.

When Halle Berry took on Valentina Shevchenko for 'Bruised'

The Oscar winner has long been associated with the combat sports world. What's more, she has held her own in front of one of the most lethal fighters in MMA history. Valentina Shevchenko and Halle Berry are well acquainted and are set to share the screen in Netflix's Bruised. 'Bullet' will play the role of Berry's main rival in the film.

While in conversation about the movie, the 55-year-old revealed that she ate some kicks from the UFC women's flyweight champ.

“In this movie, I was fighting the real UFC flyweight champion, Valentina Shevchenko. And you know what? She had to throw some real kicks, and I had to really take them, and that really broke some bones," admitted Halle Berry while appearing on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

Regardless of the injuries she sustained, Berry revealed that she bore no ill-will against the Kyrgyz southpaw. She went on to laud the fighter for her commitment and the way she mentored her. Set to hit our screens in 2021, 'Bruised' is a film that fight fans won't want to miss.

Check out Halle Berry discussing the film on The Tonight Show below:

