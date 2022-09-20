Why Chingiz Allazov vs Superbon Singha Mawynn is a must-watch fight

Chingiz Allazov skyrocketed to the top of the featherweight kickboxing rankings with an impressive three-fight win streak as part of the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix.

Concluding at ONE Championship’s 10th-anniversary showcase ONE X in March, ‘Chinga’ earned a unanimous decision victory over Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong following back-to-back knockouts of Samy Sana and Jo Nattawut in the quarter and semifinal rounds, respectively.

As a result, Allazov will now get his opportunity at ONE gold at ONE on Prime Video 2. Ahead of his world title challenge on September 30th, ONE Championship shared a video clip highlighting Allazov’s precision and power, as seen below:

Meeting him inside the Circle will be reigning and defending ONE featherweight kicking world champion, Superbon Singha Mawynn. With 113 career wins and unbeaten in three fights in ONE Championship, Superbon has established himself as arguably the greatest kickboxer alive today.

Superbon has defeated some of the absolute best, including Giorgio Petrosyan, Marat Grigorian, and the aforementioned Sitsongpeenong in his current run with the promotion.

Can Chingiz Allazov score the upset over Superbon at ONE on Prime Video 2?

Chigniz Allazov and Superbon will walk into their Amazon Prime Video showdown with a lot of hype behind them. Through his last three performances, ‘Chinga’ has shown off his incredible power and in the process, revealed his astute fight IQ and precision striking to go with it. All of this is glimpsed in the clip ONE Championship shared above.

Allazov’s ability to move in quickly, land strikes with ridiculous power, and get back out of range was on full display in his bout with Sitsongpeenong. Being able to avoid damage while simultaneously landing a flurry of his own will be key to overcoming Superbon. The game plan matched with Allazov’s speed could be the perfect combination to shock the world and hand Superbon his first loss inside the Circle.

Ahead of their world title clash, Chingiz Allazov revealed that he would have a “surprise” for Superbon when the two meet in U.S. primetime.

“I have been waiting for this fight. I think Superbon is a good fighter; he has a good style. He is really a clever fighter and has good timing. I like this fight, and my team and I are only focused on this. I will have a surprise for him when we meet," said Chingiz Allazov.

