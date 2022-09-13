“It’s best to have a good reputation” - Chingiz Allazov talks about the importance of being upstanding

ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix champion Chingiz Allazov has had an amazing run at ONE Championship so far. Despite losing his promotional debut to Enriko Kehl in a close split decision, Allazov has compiled three straight wins over world-class opposition.

His three wins, which were all part of ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix, were over Samy Sana, Jo Nattawut, and Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong. If you search each of those three names, you'll be astounded at the achievements those three fighters have under their belts.

Now that he has the ONE World Grand Prix silver belt hoisted on his shoulder, Chingiz Allazov will face perhaps the boogeyman of kickboxing: ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion, Superbon Singha Mawynn.

This match is going to be one for the ages, as Superbon is slowly becoming one of the best - if not the best - kickboxers of his generation. The task is not going to be easy but 'Chinga' welcomes it, as his country of Belarus has his back.

Speaking to ONE Championship about how proud he is as a Belarusian, Allazov discussed how he acts and carries himself amongst his people:

“In this country, Belarus, people see me all the time. People tell me I am a sportsman who is very successful. When people come to me, I am nice to them, I am good to them. I don’t like [being arrogant], saying, ‘I’m popular, I’m Chingiz Allazov.’ That’s no good. I like to talk to people. If people need help from me, I will help them. At the gym, it’s the same thing. If people need something, I will help them. This is normal. This is good.”

Allazov further expounded:

“For me first, reputation is important. It’s best to have a good reputation. If you don’t have a good reputation, then people will say that you are not a good guy, not a good man. I focus on my reputation.”

A man of Allazov's stature understands that his words and actions can reach and influence millions. Carrying himself as not just a champion but most importantly, an upstanding citizen is paramount to his legacy.

Chingiz Allazov gives out an advice to younger fighters

Understanding how the next generation might be looking up to him for inspiration, Chingiz Allazov gave very insightful advice to younger fighters everywhere:

“There are many kids that tell me they want to do the same as me. They ask me how they can become like me. I tell them to live an intelligent life. I say, ‘Focus because the amount of time you are training now will help you win many big fights in the future. I tell the young fighters, ‘If the coach says to do 100 kicks, then you don’t do 100. You do 110 or 120. You work more, and this will help you in the future.’"

Chingiz Allazov further explained:

“I tell them to respect your family and your coach, and maybe in the future, you will have a big life.”

To be great in this sport, there's no big secret. You have to put in the work and be humble enough to listen to those who guide you towards greatness. It's simple enough to understand, but unbelievably hard to stick with.

