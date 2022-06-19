Why was Conor McGregor arrested in Miami?

Conor McGregor was arrested in Miami in 2019 after the UFC superstar smashed a fan's phone. The incident took place near the Fontainebleau Beach Hotel on Miami beach.

According to the fan, Ahmed Abdirzak, 'The Notorious' slapped the phone out of his hand and stomped it multiple times. McGregor later left the scene with the destroyed phone.

Watch bodycam footage of Conor McGregor's arrest below:

The former two-division titleholder was arrested by the police for the incident. He was charged with two felonies - strong-arm robbery and criminal mischief. McGregor was later granted bail after paying $12,500.

The victim had originally priced his phone to be around $1,000 and was seeking compensation of $15,000 from McGregor. The UFC fighter was later cleared of civil lawsuit charges after the victim put in documents to scrap the case.

Florida state attorney Khalil Madani later revealed that the sentence against McGregor had to be dropped due to credibility issues with the victim. The attorney stated that Abdirzak had changed his original statement regarding the case and failed to answer a subpoena.

Conor McGregor's philanthropic endeavors

Despite his numerous run-ins with the law, the UFC superstar has been a helping hand in society on more than one occasion. 'The Notorious' has utilized his sizeable fortune over the years to help those in need.

In 2020, the former two-division champion donated over 1.4 million euros to various hospitals and medical institutions in his home country of Ireland to help tackle the COVID-19 pandemic.

In April 2020, McGregor's whiskey brand Proper Twelve donated 100,000 euros to the Tunnel to Towers COVID-19 fund.

In 2021, he donated upwards of $500,000 to the Boys and Girls Clubs of Acadiana in Louisiana, an organization dedicated to helping the youth of the state. The organization responded to the fighter's donation by calling it a game-changer.

Conor McGregor recently donated around $10,000 to two Irish youths to realize their dreams of taking part in an amateur MMA tournament. McGregor helped the Irish brothers Adam and Dylan Duffy on their Go-Fund-Me page to participate in the IMMAF championships in Abu Dhabi.

