5 infamous Conor McGregor incidents that turned the fans against him

Conor McGregor has achieved notoriety few will ever attain. However, the glitz and glamor of being a superstar have come with drawbacks. Despite his larger-than-life public image, it appears the brash Irishman's track record is steadily turning his army of fans against him.

Entering the UFC in 2013, Conor McGregor quickly made a name for himself after dispatching Marcus Brimage in a debut that lasted less than two minutes.

Enough bravado for the entire roster and a knack for painting violent masterpieces, the Irishman's left hand put two divisions on notice. After seizing two world titles as predicted, Conor McGregor was met with unworldly fame.

Along his fiery path as a superstar, 'The Notorious' has found himself on the end of some unfavorable situations. As his fame reached new and unexplored heights, his unpredictability seemed to mimic that meteoric rise.

Take a closer look at five infamous Conor McGregor incidents that turned fans against the superstar.

#5. Conor McGregor crashes UFC 223 media day with bus attack

By far one of the darkest MMA rivalries was between Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov. In 2018, McGregor took a private plane to New York after hearing of a heated altercation between 'The Eagle' and McGregor's close friend and teammate Artem Lobov.

Conor McGregor, along with around twenty other people, were let into the Barclays Center. Of course, this happened after a credentialed member of McGregor's team allowed the group of people to rush the 'red corner' media bus. Then, the superstar infamously launched a dolly into the bus that Nurmagomedov was sitting on.

Watch the incident below:

Following the chaos, UFC president Dana White confirmed that an arrest warrant had been issued for Conor McGregor. The incident resulted in the former champion being charged with three counts of assault and one count of criminal mischief.

Despite the chaos surrounding Khabib Nurmagomedov, the unbeaten champion would still compete and face short-notice replacement Al Iaquinta. Less than six months later, Nurmagomedov defeated McGregor with a fourth-round rear-naked choke victory.

To this day, Conor McGregor storming the UFC media tour bus remains a critical moment in his career when fans began siding against him.

