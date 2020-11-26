Why Conor McGregor is being called out by UFC heavyweight Derrick Lewis

Even UFC heavyweight contender Derrick Lewis wants a piece of former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor.

Ahead of his main event bout against Curtis Blaydes at UFC Vegas 15 this weekend, Lewis spoke with the media, and he was asked who he wanted to fight next.

Lewis' response was quite funny, if we're being honest:

.@thebeast_ufc has "one guy" in mind after his fight at #UFCVegas15 on Saturday:



"Conor McGregor. Every interview he's been calling me out. So I believe I need to fight him next." 😂



Watch full interview: https://t.co/xAS1y36ite pic.twitter.com/acrrPFwPb9 — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) November 25, 2020

"There’s one guy that…he’s been talking trash for years, that I want to fight: Conor McGregor."

The interviewer could not help but let out a chuckle before Lewis explained his answer:

"Every interview, he’s been calling me out, so I believe I need to fight him next."

Obviously, Lewis' response was in jest. Plus, a fight between himself and McGregor would never fly - at least not in the UFC - given the massive difference in weight classes.

Still, it would be intriguing to see just how McGregor - one of the best lightweights in the world - would do against a hard-hitting heavyweight like Lewis.

Whatever the case, Lewis will have his hands full this weekend when he meets fellow KO artist Curtis Blaydes. Both Lewis and Blaydes are riding winning streaks, and a win for either man could vault him up to the heavyweight title picture.

Advertisement

McGregor, meanwhile, is preparing for his own crucial battle when he rematches Dustin Poirier in the main event of UFC 257 in January.

Has Conor McGregor really been calling Derrick Lewis out?

Irish MMA star Conor McGregor has talked a lot of trash and has called out multiple fighters throughout his MMA career, but has he really called out Derrick Lewis?

According to Lewis, McGregor has been calling him out in every interview, that's why he wants a piece of the former two-division UFC champion.

On the contrary, McGregor hasn't spoken too much about Lewis. In fact, it's Lewis who has spoken about McGregor in the past.

In 2018, Lewis spoke to TMZ, saying that the Irish star should retire:

In 2016 also, Lewis said that he was willing to fight McGregor just to remain active: