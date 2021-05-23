Why does Conor McGregor dislike Paul Felder?

There's no love lost between Conor McGregor and recently-retired UFC lightweight Paul Felder.

Conor McGregor believes there's only room for one Irish star in the UFC. Needless to say, the Dublin native is not a fan of Paul Felder's 'The Irish Dragon' monicker. He questioned Felder's Irish heritage and insisted that his fellow lightweight is German.

Speaking at a press conference in Abu Dhabi ahead of UFC 242, Paul Felder addressed McGregor's comments about his Irish roots. The fighter from Roufusport said that he does have Irish blood even though he identifies as an American.

Paul Felder was born and raised in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. His Irish lineage comes from his parents, who had partial ancestry in Ireland.

Although Felder is a common last name in Germany, 'The Irish Dragon' denied any German heritage.

Did Conor McGregor and Paul Felder fight?

Unfortunately, McGregor and Felder have not crossed paths in the octagon. The pair came closest to fighting when McGregor called Felder out after the UFC 246 main event. Following his first-round TKO victory over Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Conor McGregor called out several fighters he accused of ducking. The list of names includes fellow UFC stars Justin Gaethje, Jorge Masvidal and Kamaru Usman.

McGregor also called out Paul Felder, who was sitting behind the commentary desk on the night. Although the Irishman did not mention Felder's name, it was obvious who he was referring to when he said:

"And any one of these mouthy fools can get it, even that little fool at the desk. All them. Every single one of them can get it, Joe, it does not matter. I'm back and I'm ready."

Paul Felder's reaction

The fighter-turned-commentator revealed additional details about the night Conor McGregor called him out. In an interview with broadcaster Niall McGrath, Felder said:

“I was not ready for that one. But if he is talking about me that’s what I am talking about. I want that. I want this guy to think that I am on his radar. He thinks I am easy fight, he wants to get some more brush off fights before he gets one of these big fights, I am willing and ready to dance.”