Why is December 26 called the Boxing Day? Explaining if the moniker has anything to do with the sport

Boxing Day is a holiday traditionally celebrated on December 26, the day after Christmas, in several countries. It brings forth a mix of events—from sports to shopping sales with massive discounts.

Originating in the United Kingdom and celebrated in various Commonwealth nations, Boxing Day, despite its name, has no connection to the sport of boxing.

The explanations for the name's origin have varied. According to Britannica, it ranges from a day dedicated to gifting the less fortunate to the belief that it originated from the opening of alms boxes in churches for collecting donations to assist the impoverished. However, the precise origin remains uncertain.

If December 26 falls on a Saturday or Sunday, the subsequent Monday is declared the official public holiday. Additionally, December 26 is recognized as the feast day of St. Stephen, also known as St. Stephen’s Day, honoring the patron saint of horses.

Boxing Day has evolved into a day synonymous with a variety of sports, encompassing horse races, cricket, football, and rugby.

Which major sporting events are set to take place on Boxing Day this year?

Cricket and football fixtures are specially arranged for Boxing Day, aiming to boost viewership and leverage the public holiday status and the established tradition associated with the day.

Boxing Day tests hold a time-honored and crucial role in international cricket, especially in nations like Australia and South Africa. In Australia, an annual test match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) spans from December 26 to 30, featuring the Australian team against an international touring side—in this instance, Pakistan.

Meanwhile, the first test match of the two-game series pitting South Africa against India is scheduled to take place at SuperSport Park in Centurion, the historic venue traditionally hosting all Boxing Day test matches.

During this period, which covers Christmas, Boxing Day, and New Year's Day, Premier League teams engage in two matches per week. This year, December 26 hosts a lineup of four matches: Newcastle vs. Nottm Forest, Sheffield United vs. Luton Town, Bournemouth vs. Fulham, and the Burnley vs. Liverpool game.

In the world of boxing, Japanese star Naoya Inoue is preparing to face Marlon Tapales for the undisputed super-bantamweight world titles. The bout is scheduled tonight at the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan.