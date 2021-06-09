Why did Logan Paul start boxing?

Logan Paul recently fought and went the distance versus Floyd Mayweather in their June 6th match at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. However, what made him enter the sport of boxing in the first place?

To answer that, we must look at Logan Paul during his high school years. He was a great wrestler while also being an outstanding linebacker for his high school football team. He wrestled so well that he qualified for the state-level Ohio High School Athletic Association 2013 Division I Wrestling Individual Championships.

the odds can be beat pic.twitter.com/XRmNiy6DbG — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) June 7, 2021

It was his first foray into the world of combat sports. However, a long break would ensue where he would pursue a career as an internet personality. Fast forward several years, and we get to 2018. Popular British YouTuber KSI has called out Jake Paul and Logan Paul for a boxing fight after beating Joe Weller in the first boxing event of its kind.

Logan accepted the callout, and KSI's brother Deji was thrown in on the card to fight Jake Paul. Neither Logan nor Jake had any boxing experience prior to the fight, but they started training after the fight was announced.

Logan Paul vs. KSI: The biggest event in internet boxing history

The fight finally took place on August 25th, 2018, in Manchester Arena, Manchester, England. It was an amateur boxing match, and it ended in a draw. This wasn't enough for either fighter, and they both agreed to a rematch.

The second fight was to be fought in Logan Paul's home city, Los Angeles, on November 9th, 2019. The rematch out-performed their first bout in terms of pay-per-view numbers, and both fighters took home hefty sums of money.

KSI uses #boxing math to show he's the world's best boxer 😳 https://t.co/OqXugvAgP7 — bjpenndotcom (@bjpenndotcom) June 7, 2021

The fight in itself was really entertaining; Paul barely lost due to a split decision. Logan Paul has come a long way since then. After starting his boxing career because of a petty beef, the social media star has put his heart and mind into the sport.

If his recent result against Floyd Mayweather is anything to go by, Paul can do great things in the world of boxing. What do you think about this new trend of Internet personalities entering the world of boxing? Sound off in the comments!

