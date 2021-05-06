Why has Floyd Mayweather asked girlfriend Anna Monroe to leave his $11 million mansion?

Floyd Mayweather has reportedly asked his girlfriend Anna Monroe to move out of his $11 million mansion, ahead of his boxing match against Logan Paul. The 44 year old boxing legend is set to return to the ring on June 6 against YouTube star Logan Paul, who lost his only professional fight to fellow YouTuber KSI in 2019.

The historic crossover event is signed & sealed! ✍🏽

Mayweather vs. Paul live at Hard Rock 🏟 Sunday, June 6th 🥊 #MayweatherPaul #BraggingRights pic.twitter.com/GLa0S9gWQl — Mayweather Promotions (@MayweatherPromo) April 27, 2021

Despite the lack of pedigree, Floyd Mayweather is not taking his opponent lightly. He is leaving no stone unturned in preparation for the bout. According to sources, Mayweather asked his girlfriend to move out of his place as he wants to focus on his boxing without any distractions. Explaining Mayweather's reasons, a source told The Sun:

"Floyd asked Anna to move out because he wants to focus on his boxing as he prepares for his next fights. Some of her friends think it's strange because he lives in a huge mansion in Vegas with 11 bedrooms and two guest houses - so there's more than enough room for him to have his own space, but Floyd wanted her to go so he could focus."

While the move has caused significant lifestyle changes for Anna Monroe, she is still supporting Floyd Mayweather for the upcoming exhibition bout. The source further added:

"Floyd is getting back into boxing more and more - even though he has supposed to have retired. So everything is being put on hold for the time being. Anna has moved back into her old apartment. It's been a stressful time for her but she is being understanding and she knows he is the one who calls the shots in their relationship. They are still together and she is supportive of him."

Anna Monroe wanted a baby with Floyd Mayweather

Anna Monroe is the lead dancer at Floyd Mayweather's Las Vegas club, Girl Collection. Earlier this year, Anna Monroe told her friends that she wanted to have a baby with Floyd Mayweather after various reports of their engagement. A source told The Sun:

"Anna has told family and friends she's getting married and wants to have a baby with Floyd this year...Her family and friends have had their concerns about the relationship but she's an adult, it's her decision and they want her to be happy."