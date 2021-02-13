Why former UFC champion Robbie Lawler wanted to take Conor McGregor's soul? 

Ahead of Robbie Lawler's title clash with Tyron Woodley in 2016, 'Ruthless' had said that he would have taken Conor McGregor's soul if he ever fought the Irishman.

While speaking in an interview with WSB-TV, Lawler explained why he could have been a nightmare opponent for Conor McGregor. The former welterweight champion stated that he wouldn't have gone easy on 'The Notorious One' by just 'taking his neck'; instead, he would have taken his soul.

"Obviously, that was a big fight. He's a big draw, but it wouldn't have been good for him... because if I hurt him, I wasn't taking his neck," said Lawler.

When asked what he would have done to McGregor, Lawler replied:

"(Take) his soul. I'm a lot different than most people. He found a way out. And (Nate) Diaz took his neck, and was nice to him. I'm just telling it like it is and how I saw it."

After dethroning Jose Aldo for the UFC featherweight championship in December 2015, Conor McGregor was set to challenge Nate Diaz at welterweight.

Amid the Irishman's much-awaited debut in the 170-pound division, there was some speculation regarding his potential fight with the then welterweight champion Robbie Lawler.

Although the fight never transpired, Conor McGregor teased the idea of possibly capturing three UFC titles in different weight classes.

"I won't say a word bad about Robbie Lawler" - Conor McGregor

Advertisement

In March 2016, a few days before his first clash against Nate Diaz, Conor McGregor said that he had respect for Robbie Lawler and would never disregard the welterweight champion.

"I won't say a bad word about Robbie. He fights with his heart. He's been around the game so, so long. But if we fought, I would beat Robbie. I'm too fast for him. The size difference is not anything. I've stood beside him. I've seen him," McGregor had told MMA Fighting.

Conor McGregor heaped praise on Lawler, saying it was commendable how he rose back from a string of defeats to become the welterweight champion. However, The Notorious One didn't close the door on a possible fight with Lawler in the future.

Robbie Lawler is currently on a four-fight losing skid. He last fought Neil Magny in August 2020 but lost the fight via a unanimous decision.