Why has former UFC fighter Mayhem Miller been jailed?

Jason Miller more than lived up to his nickname during the course of his 35 fight career. However, Miller appears to have been unable to let go of the sometimes outrageous personality that saw him become a star in the UFC.

Miller was sentenced to 364 days in jail after pleading guilty to a vandalism charge on Tuesday. This marks the culmination of a series of dubious life choices Miller has made post-UFC, having been involved in numerous arrests and charges.

Miller's Specific Charges

According to a report via CBS Los Angeles, Miller had been in custody since August 21. He was arrested and charged with residential burglary and car theft whilst already on probation for a domestic violence case.

Miller was originally charged with one felony count each of first-degree burglary, unlawful taking of a vehicle and grand theft auto. Following the new vandalism charges, Miller has accepted a plea deal that will have a felony count of attempted grand theft dismissed.

Multiple Convictions

Miller has been involved in several different legal cases since stepping away from MMA. in 2019 he was charged with a felony count of vandalism and a misdemeanor count of violating a protective stay-away order. This led to a sentence of one year in jail.

According to CBS Los Angeles, Miller also picked up charges in 2017 after pleading:

"Guilty to beating that same girlfriend and was sentenced to 124 days in jail. He was released with credit for time served, according to court records" (H/T CBS LA)

How the Mighty have Fallen

Jason Miller holds a professional MMA record of 28-10-1. During his career as an MMA fighter, he competed in many of the sport's top promotions such as Strikeforce, Dream and the UFC.

He also served as a coach on season 14 of The Ultimate Fighter, alongside Michael Bisping. The season was a fan favorite due to the intense rivalry that quickly accumulated between Miller and Bisping. However, it was Bisping that had the final laugh, as the Englishman KO'd Miller at the TUF 14 Finale.

Miller did pick up some high-profile wins over the course of his career, however. Kazushia Sakuraba, Tim Kennedy and Robbie Lawler all came up short against the eccentric grappler.

Miller took a break from the sport in 2011 following back-to-back losses against the aforementioned Michael Bisping and CB Dolloway. He made a return to the sport in 2016, competing against Mattia Schiavolin for Venator FC 3. However, he was submitted in round 2 and has not fought since.