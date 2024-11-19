"Why is this so funny", "Bro will do anything but fight Ankalaev" - Fans react as Alex Pereira’s Gangnam Style moves lights up South Korea

Alex Pereira defeated Khalil Rountree Jr. via fourth-round TKO at UFC 307 last month to defend his light heavyweight title for the third time in six months. Following the high-voltage bout, he revealed that he would take a break from the octagon after a busy stretch.

'Poatan' has been enjoying his time off and is currently on vacation in South Korea. He took the time to show off his dance moves, doing the Gangnam Style dance step as well during the visit.

Check out the footage of Alex Pereira doing the Gangnam Style dance below:

Expand Tweet

Trending

Fans shared their reaction to the footage. @monday21k questioned why seeing Pereira dance was funny:

"😭 😭 why is this so funny"

@msiobtww claimed 'Poatan' will do anything except fight Magomed Ankalaev, who appears to be next in line to challenge him for the light heavyweight title:

"Bro will do anything but fight Ankalaev 🤣 🤣 🤣 🤣 🤣"

@TheCSMatrixer believes that the 205-pound division champion is enjoying life:

"This guy is never in his house, he’s always travelling the world and doing random shit lol. Props to him he seems to be enjoying his life"

@JonGonzalvo hopes to see Rockstar Games develop a game featuring Pereira:

"Seriously, @RockstarGames y’all need to do an Alex Pereira game, the amount of side quests and locations, not to mention the main quest.. pleeeeaaaase work on it"

Check out the best fan reactions below:

Fan reactions

Pereira suggested that Jon Jones should be a top-ranked pound-for-pound fighter

Jones defended his heavyweight title for the first time, defeating Stipe Miocic via third-round TKO at UFC 309. 'Bones' moved up one spot in the pound-for-pound rankings, and moved ahead of Pereira but remained behind Islam Makhachev.

'Poatan' did not take issue with being ranked behind the long-time UFC champion, instead suggesting that Jones should be ranked first. Championship Rounds shared a screenshot of his Instagram story, captioning the post:

"Alex Pereira suggests that Jon Jones should be pound-for-pound #1 1. Jon Jones 2. Islam Makhachev 3. Alex Pereira “With this change only I would already be happy.” (via. @AlexPereiraUFC ) #UFC #MMA"

Check out the post from Championship Rounds below:

Expand Tweet

Pereira was not the only prominent member of the promotion that took exception to the rankings. UFC CEO Dana White, who has been clear about his feelings about the pound-for-pound rankings, labeled reporters as clowns while calling on Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg to get an AI deal done.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback