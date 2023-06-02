Gervonta Davis was arrested Thursday, June 1, after a court hearing for allegedly violating house arrest.

Davis, the multiple division boxing world champion, will now spend the rest of his 90-day detention at the Baltimore City Central Booking Intake Facility, as confirmed by a Baltimore City Sheriff's Office spokeswoman.

Davis had initially avoided jail in a May 5 sentencing after pleading guilty to four counts relating to a hit-and-run from Nov 2020 that left four people, including a pregnant woman, injured. 'Tank was also sentenced to three years probation and 200 hours of community service which cannot be in boxing.

Davis was serving the sentence at the home of his trainer, Calvin Ford, before being arrested at an 'impromptu' hearing.

Ryan Garcia suffered the first professional loss of his career via a seventh-round TKO against Gervonta Davis at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on April 22. 'KingRy' now claims to have been abandoned by his own 'Golden Boy' squad during the post-fight press conference.

As per Garcia, 'Tank's team was more supportive than his own. The 24-year-old recently told Bradley Martyn:

“A win, I wouldn’t have gotten to see it. A loss, I seen everybody leave me and I started to see who was really there for me. After the fight, nobody was there for me. My team didn’t come to the press conference, they didn’t do anything. Somebody betrayed me in camp, they weren’t trying to look out for me after the fight. It was the worst. Tank’s team really cared about me more than my own team.”

Meanwhile, Garcia's promoter Oscar De La Hoya claimed to have left in a hurry due to security concerns. 'The Golden Boy' also stated that company president Eric Gomez was present at the venue to support Garcia.

