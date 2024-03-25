“Why would you go to a war zone for a seminar” - Fans react after Russian bomb explodes near BJJ coach Craig Jones’ hotel in Kyiv

Craig Jones was recently caught in the middle of Russia's war with Ukraine in Kyiv.

In February 2022, Vladimir Putin ordered a full-scale invasion of the sovereign country. Since then, many lives have been lost as Ukraine attempted to defend its homeland. Unfortunately, many civilians have been caught in the crossfire as well.

Kyiv, the nation's capital, has been especially hit hard in the last few years. It was one of the earliest targets for the invasion, and it's been hit several times since the start of the conflict. Recently, the city was hit by a Russian missile.

It seems that famed BJJ coach Craig Jones was nearly hit as well. The Australian is currently in Ukraine to hold a seminar and provide training for young jiu-jitsu athletes. Taking to Instagram, Jones revealed that a bomb from Russia hit just five blocks away from his hotel.

The coach even provided footage of the demolished building and later held up a piece of the rocket. Naturally, fans on Instagram were amazed at Jones' decision to even be near Ukraine in the first place. Many joked about the situation, while others aimed at Russia for firing a missile at Kyiv to begin with.

Others blamed Jones for finding himself in that situation. One fan wrote:

"Why would you go to a war zone for a seminar"

While fans were shocked to see Craig Jones in Kyiv given their war with Russia, the BJJ star wasn't that upset by the situation.

On Instagram, fans reacted to the Australian's post with bewilderment. However, Jones himself wasn't that upset about the actual missile that narrowly missed him. Even in the clips that the coach uploaded, he was joking about the situation.

On Instagram, Craig Jones again made a joke about the attack. Replying to a post about his video clips on the missile from Russia, the coach wrote that it was understandable.

On Instagram, Jones wrote:

"The war escalated when australia sent its weapon of mass destruction"

