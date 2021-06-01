Why is Hasbulla Magomedov's nickname 'Mini Khabib'?

Hasbulla Magomedov, an 18-year-old blogger from Dagestan, was given the nickname 'Mini Khabib' because of a series of Instagram videos he posted in which he pretended to fight children.

Many have mistaken Hasbulla Magomedov to be as a child due to the fact that he reportedly suffers from GHD (Growth Hormone Deficiency), also known as dwarfism. However, what Hasbulla lacks in stature, he more than makes up for with his personality.

Hasbulla Magomedov rose to fame after he started a TikTok account and began creating video content. His popularity increased to the point where people began to recognize him in public.

Hasbulla Magomedov and Khabib Nurmagomedov's relationship

Due to Hasbulla Magomedov being nicknamed 'Mini Khabib,' many believe that he is the son of former UFC lightweight champion. The two are not related although they do appear to be close friends. Nurmagomedov has posted a video of Magomedov on his Instagram account in the past.

Pictures of Hasbulla and Khabib Nurmagodov have also surfaced, with the two appearing to share a game of virtual chess or checkers.

Hasbulla Magomedov's upcoming fight

Hasbulla Magomedov is set to make his own combat sports debut in the near future as he takes on Abdu Rozik in an MMA fight. Abdu Rozik is a rapper and singer who hails from Tajikistan. He is one year younger than Magomedov.

The fight is being promoted by Asxab Tamaev, a 1-0 heavyweight fighter. A press conference was recently held, which garnered a lot of interest on social media. However, despite massive public interest, the date of this fight is not yet to be determined.

The fight has caused some controversy, with Uliana Podpalnaya, the head of the Russian Dwarf Athletic Association. Podpalnaya condemned the fight, calling it 'unethical and wrong.' In a recent interview he stated the following:

"It's not even like a show fight – they get paid a lot of money and it’s a show to make people laugh. There’s nothing serious about this, this isn’t sport. This is unethical, wrong, from my point of view. It seems to me that only, on the one hand, it can be correct and beautiful – if martial arts among small people is made a paralympic sport," Uliana Podpalnaya told Gazeta.ru (Translation courtesy: RT Sport).

