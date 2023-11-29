"Why I thought this was Mike Perry for a second" - Kelvin Gastelum's recent jacked physique has fans in awe

Former UFC middleweight challenger Kelvin Gastelum will be in action for a second time this year and will take on Sean Brady in a return to the welterweight division.

A recent image of Gastelum showcasing his physique on social media got attention from mixed martial arts fans on Reddit.

Fans compared him to Mike Perry and also cracked jokes about the assumption.

"Idk why I thought this was Mike Perry for a second lol"

"Not all black people look alike, you racist piece of s**t"

Fans remarked at how fit he looked but also advocated restraint till he made weight.

"Damn KG looking fit"

"Kevin Garnett is looking much shorter and way more Hispanic than the last time I saw him"

Sean Brady discusses his upcoming fight against Kelvin Gastelum at UFC Fight Night: Dariush vs. Tsarukyan

Kelvin Gastelum will make his return to the welterweight division for the first time in over eight years, having last fought in the division against Neil Magny in 2015.

He will take on No.8-ranked Sean Brady, who has only one loss in his professional career, against the No.2-ranked contender, Belal Muhammad. Brady is keen to bounce back from his loss in October last year.

Brady spoke about his matchup against Kelvin Gastelum in an interview with MMA Junkie and was respectful of his accomplished opponent. The Philadelphia native said:

“It was going to be me and Vicente Luque. Like me and him were DM-ing each other, he’s super cool and we were like agreed to do it and then they came to me with Kelvin, I’m like alright. Like he used to fight at 170, he’s fought for the title at 185. He’s had great fights, he’s had main events. He’s been doing this, he’s been at the top of the sport for a very long time and yeah, I’m excited to fight him. I’m hoping that his weight cut goes smooth and that everything goes well. But we’ll see about that, he’s a great fighter and I’m excited to just get in there and compete against them.”

Check out Sean Brady's full comments below [2:17]: