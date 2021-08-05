Why was Jake Paul's house reportedly searched by the FBI?

Internet sensation Jake Paul had his house in Calabasas, California searched by the FBI in August 2020.

According to the LA Times, an FBI officer stated that the raid was conducted in relation to an ongoing investigation.

"The FBI is executing a federal search warrant at a residence in Calabasas in connection with an ongoing investigation. The affidavit in support of the search warrant has been sealed by a judge and I am, therefore, prohibited from commenting as to the nature of the investigation. No arrests are planned,” said the FBI officer.

During the search, multiple firearms were apparently seized by the FBI from Paul's house.

The raid was said to be related to Jake Paul's alleged participation in a looting incident that occurred in an Arizona mall in the month of May.

Following the incident, 'The Problem Child' put out a statement on Instagram denying any involvement in the disturbance caused in Arizona, which was in connection to the BLM protests.

"To be absolutely clear, neither I nor anyone in our group was engaged in any looting or vandalism. For context, we spent the day doing our part to peacefully protest one of the most horrific injustices our country has ever seen, which led to us being tear-gassed for filming the events and brutalities that were unfolding in Arizona. We were gassed and forced to keep moving on foot. We filmed everything we saw in an effort to share our experience and bring more attention to the anger felt in every neighborhood we traveled through; we were strictly documenting, not engaging," said Jake Paul in his post.

Jake Paul will take on Tyron Woodley in a boxing match

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul will take on former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley in a professional boxing match on August 29. The fight will consist of eight rounds and both fighters will be required to weigh-in under the 190-pound weight limit.

In his last fight, Paul knocked out Woodley's friend and training partner Ben Askren. This will be a chance for 'The Chosen One' to get revenge for his teammate.

