Why isn't Jon Jones vacating heavyweight title despite the Tom Aspinall situation? Chael Sonnen speculates

Chael Sonnen has weighed in on why UFC heavyweight kingpin Jon Jones is not vacating his throne despite the Tom Aspinall threat. The much-awaited heavyweight title unification bout between Jones and Aspinall, which has been teased since the end of 2024, has not been officially confirmed, with many in the MMA community speculating that 'Bones' doesn't want to fight the Brit.

However, UFC CEO Dana White has guaranteed that the fight will happen in 2025. Recently, Jones hinted at potential retirement. The heavyweight champion previously stated that he had already made the UFC know about his plan long back and is surprised that the promotion has not made it public.

Sonnen recently weighed in on why Jones is not vacating his heavyweight throne. In a recent YouTube video, the UFC Hall of Famer said:

"He is successfully showing us that he can move on without the belt successfully. But he also doesn't have all of the information which is those camps and seminar that want to have him don't want to have the former champion. It is very much a game of linguistics. The moment he is stripped... That value does decrease. That's true."

Sonnen added that 'Bones' is not ducking Aspinall. However, something has been planned that isn't being shared with fans right now, as the UFC is generating buzz.

"I don't know that's the situation Jon's in because I don’t believe that Jon is unwilling to do this fight. I don't believe Jon is holding this fight up at all. As a matter of fact, I think that Jon has been very clear whether it's up, down, or sideways with the UFC where he stands, and that they have accepted his position."

Sonnen continued:

"I think that it's just the UFC and Jon and now apparently Aspinall have all banded together to keep that set information that has been agreed upon, and would be very intriguing. But for now, they are keeping it from you."

Check out Chael Sonnen's comments below (9:14):

Chael Sonnen believes Jon Jones is not financially prepared to retire

In a previous Instagram clip, Chael Sonnen quipped that fans don't have enough evidence to say that Jon Jones is ducking Tom Aspinall. Sonnen added that although Jones has had a legendary mixed martial arts career, he for sure has not made walkway money to retire.

"Jon Jones has done great, but Jon Jones has not made walk-away money. This whole idea that Jones is holding this up, Jon Jones is not going to fight Tom. At this point, you don’t have that evidence, and it’s nothing more right now than speculation."

Check out Chael Sonnen's comments below:

