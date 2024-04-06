“Why is this kinda sad tho?” - Fans react to Geoff Neal stating he purchased UFC game solely for revenge against Shavkat Rakhmonov

Geoff Neal recently said that he purchased the EA Sports UFC 5 game only to settle a score with Shavkat Rakhmonov.

Neal and Rakhmonov faced off in a welterweight fight at UFC 285 last March. Despite 'Handz of Steel' exchanging heavy blows with his opponent for close to three rounds, he was ultimately submitted by a seldom-seen standing bulldog choke with less than a minute remaining in the fight.

Expand Tweet

The 33-year-old Texan recently took to Instagram and reacted upon discovering his inclusion in the UFC 5 game:

"Don't have to create my own character anymore."

Subsequently, Neal turned to his Instagram Stories and posted a video featuring his in-game character delivering a powerful head kick to knock out Rakhmonov. He humorously mentioned that he bought the game just for this purpose.

Check out Geoff Neal's post below (via Home of Fight):

Neal's post elicited a variety of responses from fans.

One fan wrote:

"I would do the same thing if someone got me with a standing choke."

Another wrote:

"Why is this kinda sad tho?"

Check out some more reactions below:

Credits: @homeoffight on Instagram

After his first career weight miss at UFC 285, 'Handz of Steel' typically wouldn't have been eligible for the $50,000 bonus awarded for Fight of the Night performances. However, UFC CEO Dana White was sufficiently impressed by Neal's display against Rakhmonov and decided to grant him the reward anyway.

When Geoff Neal acknowledged underestimating Shavkat Rakhmonov at UFC 285

During an interview with MMA Junkie last May, Geoff Neal conceded that he underrated Shavkat Rakhmonov's skills ahead of UFC 285.

'Handz of Steel' attributed his performance to various factors such as inadequate preparation, existing injuries, and unforeseen medical issues. However, he emphasized that one significant factor contributing to his loss was underestimating Rakhmonov:

"Just learned not to take anybody lightly anymore. He was way better than I thought he was gonna be. It was a fun fight. I got to test myself and – sh*t, I want to do it again. I want to run it back, but I know I have to earn that. But I know one day we’ll run it back, and I’ve got to get it back because he had me on the cage and choked me out like that. I can’t let that slide, so we’ll meet again one day. Yeah, f**k that dude."

Poll : Will Geoff Neal revealing his true intentions out into the internet turn him into a meme? YES NO 0 votes View Discussion