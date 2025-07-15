Why did Manny Pacquiao retire? Taking a closer look at the boxing icon's retirement history ahead of Mario Barrios title fight

This weekend at the MGM Grand, boxing royalty Manny Pacquiao will come out of retirement to take on reigning WBC world welterweight champion Mario Barrios. Pacquiao is 62-8-2 in his professional career and holds wins over the likes of Keith Thurman, Timothy Bradley Jr., and Shane Mosley, among others.

As 'Pac Man' takes on his 30-year-old rival, who is at the peak of his powers, many wonder if ring rust will hinder the former eight-division world champion from performing his best.

Check out a promo for Manny Pacquiao vs. Mario Barrios below:

Why did Manny Pacquiao retire?

Manny Pacquiao originally announced his retirement from boxing after a unanimous decision loss to former unified welterweight title challenger Yordenis Ugas in August 2021.

According to a report by ESPN, 'Pac Man' retired to focus on his political career. For context, the 46-year-old has served in both houses of the Philippines' congress since 2010, all while juggling his career as a pugilist.

Furthermore, he was a senator in the country from 2016-22. As per Vote Pilipinas' records, the legendary pugilist has been among the top absentee lawmakers and has penned a relatively low number of laws and bills.

He is also a public supporter of the LGBTQ community; however is against same sex marriages. 'Pac Man's' political career came under scrutiny after he allegedly made homophobic remarks in 2016.

Check out Manny Pacquiao's apology for his comments below:

In 2022, the former world champion made a run for the Philippines' presidential chair, with a campaign focused on fighting corruption, drugs, and uplifting the lives of the destitute.

Pacquiao, however, came up short with the voters and suffered an overwhelming defeat to Ferdinand Marcos Junior, the son of the country's late dictator.

During an interview with The Ring, ahead of his boxing comeback, 'Pac Man' gave an update on his political career, saying:

"Right now, the book of politics is closed. I was able to rest my body for four years. I've been boxing non-stop since the age of 12. I still feel the excitement and dedication like I did before. [H/t The Ring]"

The southpaw who intends to break Bernard Hopkins' record for the oldest world champion ever at 49, insists that it is not financial ambitions but legacy that drives him:

"I don't need money. I need history. I'm excited and happy to be back. It's nice to climb the mountain again. I still feel the excitement and dedication like I did before. I love fighting. I missed the training, the media, and promoting a fight, to be cheered by millions of fans. [H/t The Ring]"

